AFCON: Black Stars fans react to Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Cape Verde

In a disappointing start to their Cote d’Ivoire AFCON campaign on Sunday, January 14, 2024, Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, faced an unexpected setback as they were defeated 2-1 by Cape Verde in the opening match of Group B.

Expressing their surprise and disappointment, supporters gathered in a bar in Accra were unable to conceal their emotions. David, one of the spectators, conveyed his astonishment, stating, “I’m in shock, really Cap Verde won? It’s unimaginable.” Another fan expressed disappointment, saying, “I was quite disappointed. Looking at Ghana, which is a football country, we expect more from the Ghanaian team.”

The weaknesses in Ghana’s defense became apparent early in the match at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, as Cape Verde’s Jamiro Monteiro scored the team’s first goal in the 17th minute. Despite Alexander Djiku’s equalizer in the 56th minute, the night concluded in defeat for the Black Stars.

A dramatic stoppage-time goal by the Blue Sharks secured a 2-1 victory over Ghana, placing Cape Verde at the top of Group B.

Despite the setback, Black Stars fans remain optimistic and hope for a better performance from their team in the upcoming match against Egypt on Thursday (Jan. 18). Egypt, the runner-up in the previous AFCON edition, was held to a 2-2 draw against Mozambique on the same day.