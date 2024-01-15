Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

SPORTS

AFCON: Black Stars fans react to Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Cape Verde

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
AFCON: Black Stars fans react to Ghana's 2-1 loss to Cape Verde

In a disappointing start to their Cote d’Ivoire AFCON campaign on Sunday, January 14, 2024, Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, faced an unexpected setback as they were defeated 2-1 by Cape Verde in the opening match of Group B.

Expressing their surprise and disappointment, supporters gathered in a bar in Accra were unable to conceal their emotions. David, one of the spectators, conveyed his astonishment, stating, “I’m in shock, really Cap Verde won? It’s unimaginable.” Another fan expressed disappointment, saying, “I was quite disappointed. Looking at Ghana, which is a football country, we expect more from the Ghanaian team.”

The weaknesses in Ghana’s defense became apparent early in the match at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, as Cape Verde’s Jamiro Monteiro scored the team’s first goal in the 17th minute. Despite Alexander Djiku’s equalizer in the 56th minute, the night concluded in defeat for the Black Stars.

A dramatic stoppage-time goal by the Blue Sharks secured a 2-1 victory over Ghana, placing Cape Verde at the top of Group B.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Despite the setback, Black Stars fans remain optimistic and hope for a better performance from their team in the upcoming match against Egypt on Thursday (Jan. 18). Egypt, the runner-up in the previous AFCON edition, was held to a 2-2 draw against Mozambique on the same day.

You Might Also Like

Nigeria battle hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday; Equatorial Guinea take on Guinea Bissau; Cape Verde shock Ghana at Africa Cup of Nations

Shettima heads to Switzerland for World Economic Forum

U.S. Judge rules law prohibiting Possession of Firearms in Post Offices unconstitutional

Dangote oil refinery commences production, signifying milestone for Nigeria

Unilever Nigeria commends outstanding drivers, advocates zero road fatality

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria battle hosts Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday; Equatorial Guinea take on Guinea Bissau; Cape Verde shock Ghana at Africa Cup of Nations Nigeria battle hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday; Equatorial Guinea take on Guinea Bissau; Cape Verde shock Ghana at Africa Cup of Nations
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Nigeria battle hosts Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday; Equatorial Guinea take on Guinea Bissau; Cape Verde shock Ghana at Africa Cup of Nations
AFRICA

Nigeria battle hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday; Equatorial Guinea take on Guinea Bissau; Cape Verde shock Ghana at Africa Cup of Nations

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Shettima heads to Switzerland for World Economic Forum
U.S. Judge rules law prohibiting Possession of Firearms in Post Offices unconstitutional
Dangote oil refinery commences production, signifying milestone for Nigeria
Unilever Nigeria commends outstanding drivers, advocates zero road fatality
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights