Ugandan opposition leaders under house arrest ahead of planned protest

Ugandan opposition leader and former presidential candidate, Bobi Wine, disclosed on Thursday that law enforcement had encircled his residence, effectively placing him “under house arrest” in anticipation of a scheduled protest. The opposition had organized demonstrations on Thursday to highlight the inadequate state of roads in Uganda, a nation hosting two global summits this month.

Wine, a former popstar turned politician, reported that police and soldiers had restricted his movement from his home in Magere, situated north of the capital Kampala. In response, the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader conveyed via his official social media accounts, “The cowardly military and police have surrounded our home and put us under house arrest, but the protest is on.” He continued the call for action with the slogans, “Fix our roads! Free Political Prisoners! Free Uganda!”

Wine, also known as Robert Kyagulanyi, contested veteran President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda’s last election in 2021, advocating for an end to what he perceives as Museveni’s authoritarian rule.

Another former presidential candidate, Kizza Besigye of the Forum for Democratic Change opposition party, revealed on Thursday that he too had been confined to his residence. Besigye expressed his determination, stating, “Barricaded at home by the COWARDS! No turning back; we deserve better. Please do what you can, wherever you are, with whatever you have, to show the terrible roads affecting you today.”

Thank you everyone who has heeded our call and protested against the criminal regime’s luxurious lifestyle while citizens suffer with terrible roads. #FixOurRoads #FreeAllPoliticalPrisonersUganda #UnitedForcesOfChange pic.twitter.com/ca0MiyvFay — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 18, 2024

Despite the opposition figures’ calls for Ugandans to participate in the planned Thursday protest, the police have vowed to thwart the demonstrations. They cited previous instances of unrest associated with these politicians and the potential disruption to the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement summit in Kampala, which is currently attended by 4,000 delegates.