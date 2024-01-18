DRC: Opposition declares protest during Tshisekedi’s inauguration

Three opposition leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo have jointly announced a nationwide protest scheduled for Saturday, coinciding with President Félix Tshisekedi’s second-term inauguration.

President Tshisekedi’s victory, reported by the electoral commission with 73% of the vote in last month’s election, faced criticism as a “sham” from several opposition candidates, including Moïse Katumbi (second place, 18%), Martin Fayulu (third place, 5%), and Anzuluni Bembe (secured 1%).

Opposition leaders have raised allegations of fraud and ballot stuffing, prompting their call for a demonstration on the day of the inauguration. Despite these claims, the leading opposition candidates have chosen not to pursue a legal challenge, and the Constitutional Court has validated President Tshisekedi’s victory.