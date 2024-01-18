U.S. Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown

The U.S. Senate, on Thursday, January 18, 2024, successfully passed a stopgap bill intended to fund the federal government until early March, effectively preventing a partial government shutdown. The bill, which received approval in a 77-18 vote, is now poised for final passage in the House of Representatives.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, conveyed the positive development to the nation, stating on the Senate floor just prior to the vote, “We have good news for America. There will not be a shutdown on Friday.” Schumer highlighted the bipartisan cooperation that facilitated the bill’s passage, emphasizing the absence of chaos, spectacle, or a shutdown.

The urgency surrounding the vote was heightened due to an impending winter storm forecasted for Friday, which had the potential to disrupt lawmakers’ travel plans for the weekend.

Despite the positive outcome, both the Democratic-majority Senate and the Republican-controlled House find themselves significantly delayed in fulfilling their fundamental obligation to fund the government for the fiscal year beginning on October 1. Lawmakers are working to sustain current funding levels temporarily, affording them additional time to finalize a comprehensive, full-year budget.

Earlier this month, Schumer and his House Republican counterpart, Mike Johnson, reached an agreement on a $1.59 trillion discretionary spending level for the fiscal year ending on September 30. However, a stark division between the parties has emerged, with Democrats asserting that the agreed-upon amount is $1.66 trillion.

The ongoing negotiations between House Republicans, advocating for substantial spending cuts, and Democrats coincide with concerns about the rapidly increasing $34.4 trillion national debt. The Treasury Department faces substantial interest payments, intensifying apprehensions.

The proposed stopgap funding bill, referred to as a “continuing resolution” or “CR,” would maintain spending at the previous fiscal year’s levels until the deadlines of March 1 and March 8. These deadlines are crucial for finalizing spending actions for various government agencies.

In anticipation of the votes, Democratic Representative Josh Gottheimer outlined potential repercussions of government agency shutdowns, including a worsening backlog in veterans seeking disability benefits, potential suspension of aircraft safety inspections, and a freeze in Agriculture Department loans and services to rural communities. Additionally, over 1 million military personnel could temporarily face delays in receiving paychecks.

Senator Susan Collins, the senior Republican on the Appropriations Committee, expressed frustration over the extended duration of budgetary deliberations, stating, “This has been dragging on for a long time, and I really don’t know why.”

In the House, Johnson may encounter resistance from hardline members of his party who oppose stopgap funding bills without substantial spending cuts. Such discontent led to the ousting of Johnson’s predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, last fall.

(Reuters)