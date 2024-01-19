Burkina Faso foils alleged coup attempt, arrests plotters

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, the spokesperson for the government of Burkina Faso denounced what he characterized as an “umpteenth attempt at destabilizing” the Sahelian nation, revealing that a foiled coup attempt had led to the arrest of alleged coup plotters.

Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo, citing the findings of preliminary investigations, disclosed that the scheduled coup was set for January 14. He outlined that a network comprising both retired and active military officers, civilians, and activists had conspired to destabilize Burkina Faso’s institutions.

The purported aim of this network was to target citizens’ watch bodies, influencing public support for the ruling MPSR (Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration). The statement additionally asserted that foreign funding had been unblocked to support the accused in carrying out their plan.