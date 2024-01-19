Pope Francis’ blessing of Same-Sex Unions and the price of Solitude. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Agbedo is a Professor of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and contributing analyst to USAfrica

‘You take a decision and solitude is a price you have to pay…’ … Pope Francis

‘It’s un-African for a man to climb a man.’ … Dame Patience Jonathan, former First Lady of Nigeria, is said to have asserted.

In a groundbreaking move that reverberated through the halls of the Vatican and echoed across the globe, Pope Francis made history by approving non-liturgical blessings for same-sex couples. Although the Vatican’s Fiducia Supplicans Declaration of 18 December 2023 reiterated the traditional church teaching that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and woman, it allowed priests to offer spontaneous, non-liturgical blessings to same-sex couples seeking God’s grace in their lives, but on condition that such blessings were not confused with the rites and rituals of a wedding. This unprecedented act marks a significant departure from traditional Catholic teachings, sparking a wave of conversation within the Church about the delicate balance between upholding centuries-old traditions and adapting to the changing world especially as they concern LGBTQ+ rights.

Some conservative voices within the Church have expressed concern over perceived departures from established doctrine, while others see this as a necessary evolution to meet the needs of a diverse and evolving global community. Of particular note among the conservative voices, who argue that the Pope’s stance risks diluting the doctrinal foundations of the Church, fearing that acceptance of same-sex unions may undermine traditional teachings on marriage, are the African Catholic Bishops and Madagascar. The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) issued a statement, signed by Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, rejecting Vatican’s Fiducia Supplicans Declaration, which permitted priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples. Noting that same-sex unions were “contrary to the will of God,” African Catholic Bishops said the Vatican’s declaration contradicted “the cultural ethos of African communities. Homosexuality remains illegal in many African countries…The Church’s doctrine on Christian marriage and sexuality remains unchanged. For this reason, we, the African Bishops, do not consider it appropriate for Africa to bless homosexual unions or same-sex couples,” the SECAM statement added.

The pushback apparently provoked Pope Francis’ acerbic response during a Sunday interview with an Italian talk show, ‘Che Tempo Che Fa’. In this piece, we unpack the different aspects of the pontifical ‘diatribe’.

Although, Pope Francis defended his controversial decision to let priest bless same-sex couples, he admitted that “solitude is a price you have to pay when you make difficult decisions. When you don’t accept a decision, it’s because you don’t understand…The danger is that when people who don’t understand refuse to enter into a brotherly discussion, and instead harden their hearts, resist and make ugly conclusions,’ the Catholic pontiff regretted.

The statement provides a rare glimpse into the personal journey of a spiritual leader grappling with the complexities of his role and the impact it has on his connection with others. Pope Francis, known for his humility and dedication to social justice, has shed light on the inherent isolation that accompanies his position as the leader of over a billion Catholics. His words echo the sentiment that, at times, the burden of leadership can be isolating, creating a sense of solitude that transcends the physical and extends to the emotional and spiritual realms. While the Pope’s public appearances project an image of strength and resolve, his acknowledgment of the solitude behind decisions reveals the unseen struggles faced by spiritual leaders. The process of discernment and decision-making, often carried out in private, involves navigating the intricate balance between tradition and the evolving needs of a global community. Pope Francis’s statement invites believers and the world at large to consider the personal sacrifices and reflections that come with leadership. The solitude he speaks of suggests moments of deep introspection, where he grapples with the implications of decisions that shape the course of the Catholic Church. The Pope’s revelation comes at a time when the Catholic Church is grappling with numerous challenges, both within its walls and in the broader context of a rapidly changing world. The clash between tradition and inclusivity poses unique challenges for spiritual leaders such as Pope Francis, who must navigate a path that remains true to the Church’s core teachings while acknowledging the evolving needs of its diverse global congregation. Pope Francis’s words serve as a call for empathy and understanding from believers. Recognizing the solitude that accompanies leadership encourages a more compassionate perspective on the challenges faced by spiritual leaders. It prompts reflection on the collective responsibility of supporting and understanding the personal journey of those who guide the faithful through the complexities of faith. While Pope Francis’s statement highlights the loneliness of decision-making, it also implies a deeper spiritual growth that can emerge from moments of solitude. The introspective nature of leadership fosters a connection with one’s own beliefs and values, allowing spiritual leaders to lead from a place of authenticity and conviction. In unveiling the solitude behind hard and controversial decisions such as the Fiducia Supplicans, Pope Francis has peeled back the layers of his leadership, revealing the humanity that underlies his role. As the Catholic Church continues to evolve, the Pope’s acknowledgment prompts believers to consider the personal sacrifices and reflective moments that shape the spiritual journey of a leader who carries the weight of an ancient institution into an ever-changing future.

In a candid revelation, Pope Francis sheds light on the challenges of leadership within the Catholic Church, acknowledging that sometimes decisions are met with resistance due to a lack of understanding. The pontiff’s statement as reflected in the above quotes serves as a call for deeper comprehension within the Church community and beyond.

The Catholic Pontif unveils the intricacies of leadership by acknowledging that not all decisions are met with unanimous acceptance. His words suggest that, in many instances, resistance stems from a genuine lack of understanding rather than outright defiance. Leading a global community with diverse beliefs and traditions presents a unique set of challenges.

His acknowledgment of the potential disconnects between decisions and understanding highlights the complex nature of walking the tightrope of meeting the expectations of a billion-strong congregation while upholding the core tenets of Catholicism.

The Pope’s statement serves as an invitation to engage in meaningful dialogue. By recognizing the correlation between acceptance and understanding, he encourages believers to delve deeper into the reasons behind decisions that might initially seem perplexing or contradictory to established beliefs. The call for understanding reflects Pope Francis’s commitment to bridging the gap between traditional teachings and the evolving needs of a changing world. It prompts the Church community to approach decisions with an open mind, fostering an environment where believers can seek clarity and engage in constructive conversations about the direction of the Church. In emphasizing the link between acceptance and understanding, Pope Francis underscores the importance of effective communication within the Church. Clear and transparent communication becomes essential in ensuring that decisions are not only made with wisdom but are also accessible and comprehensible to the diverse audience that makes up the Catholic community. As Pope Francis encourages a deeper understanding of decisions within the Catholic Church, he paves the way for a more united and compassionate faith community.

The acknowledgment that resistance often stems from a lack of comprehension underscores the importance of fostering an environment where dialogue, empathy, and mutual understanding thrive. In a world where perspectives on faith are diverse and evolving, Pope Francis’s wisdom signals a commitment to a Church that remains steadfast in its core teachings while adapting to meet the needs of an ever-changing global congregation.

Pope Francis, in addressing the resistance from African Catholic Bishops regarding same-sex unions, has deviated from his usual diplomatese, measured and inclusive language. Describing the opposition in strong terms, the Pope’s language has been marked by terms such as ‘hardened hearts’ and ‘ugly conclusions,’ indicating a heightened emotional intensity surrounding this contentious issue. Africa, with its diverse cultures and deeply rooted traditions, has historically maintained a more conservative stance on issues such as same-sex relationships.

Pope Francis’ strong language appears to be a direct challenge to this cultural conservatism, potentially indicating a frustration with what he perceives as resistance to a more inclusive and empathetic vision for the Church. The Pope’s choice of words reflects the tension within the Church as it attempts to reconcile traditional teachings with the evolving perspectives on human sexuality. The clash between the Pope’s vision of a more inclusive Church and the resistance from certain quarters, particularly in Africa, underscores the broader struggle between tradition and push for a more inclusive world.

The Pope’s intemperate language presents a challenge to the Church’s unity. While advocating inclusivity, Pope Francis risks alienating those who adhere staunchly to traditional teachings. The delicate task of maintaining a cohesive global Church becomes increasingly complex as the faithful confront the implications of this verbal confrontation. The Pope’s strong words might signify a deeper shift in the Church’s approach to doctrinal issues. It raises questions about whether the Catholic Church is poised for a more progressive stance on matters of human sexuality and how this potential evolution might impact the relationships between the Church hierarchy and its diverse congregation. Pope Francis’ intemperate language in response to the pushback from African bishops signals a Church in evolution.

The clash between tradition and inclusivity, amplified by the Pope’s uncharacteristically strong expressions, prompts believers to reevaluate their understanding of the Church’s teachings and the complexities of reconciling age-old doctrines with the demands of a rapidly changing world.

By his acerbic response, Pope Francis has raised a poignant alarm within the Catholic Church, drawing attention to the perilous journey of misunderstanding, hardened hearts, and what he termed as ‘ugly decisions.’ The Pope’s stern words signal a critical moment for the Church, as it grapples with internal dissent and the broader challenge of balancing tradition with the evolving needs of its diverse global congregation. The Pope’s choice of language indicates a sense of urgency, as he addresses the potential dangers posed by internal disagreements, particularly on issues such as same-sex unions. The Pope’s mention of misunderstanding suggests a recognition that internal dissent may stem from a lack of clear communication or a failure to understand diverse perspectives. In a global Church with varied cultural contexts, the danger of misinterpretation could lead to fractures within the community. The Pope’s reference to ‘hardened hearts’ recalls St. Paul’s warning in Hebrews 3:7-8 – ‘Today, if you hear His voice, harden not your hearts as in rebellion,’ which implies a resistance to change or an unwillingness to empathize with the lived experiences of others.

This acknowledgment signals the challenge of navigating the tension between traditional teachings and the need for the Church to adapt to the evolving values of a modern world. Pope Francis’ use of the term ‘ugly decisions’ suggests a recognition that the consequences of internal strife within the Church can extend beyond mere disagreement. It points to the potential for divisive actions that could undermine the unity and cohesion of the global Catholic community. As Pope Francis issues this warning, the Catholic Church finds itself at a crossroads. The clash between traditional beliefs and the Pope’s push for a more inclusive and understanding Church creates a challenging landscape that demands careful navigation to avoid internal ruptures that could echo globally. Pope Francis’ forceful language highlights a growing divide within the Church, pitting the Pope’s inclusive stance against the more conservative position of some African Archbishops. At the heart of this clash are deeply ingrained cultural sensitivities that inform the traditional values held by many African Catholics. The African continent is an amalgam of diverse cultures, each with its own set of traditions and values. The resistance of African Archbishops to same-sex unions can be traced back to these cultural foundations, where the preservation of traditional family structures and moral values remains paramount. Therefore, the position of African Archbishops is not merely a result of conservative ideologies but stems from a sincere commitment to preserving values passed down through generations. The continuity of these values plays a significant role in shaping the identity of the African Catholic community. The wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dame Patience underscored this point clearly when she declared in unmistakable terms that ‘it is un-African for a man to climb man’. Even her husband took the high risk of losing his re-election bid in 2015 by damning the consequences of losing USA’s support for turning down former President Barack Obama’s push for the enactment of Gay Marriage Act. While Pope Francis pushes for inclusivity and understanding, his strong language may have overlooked the cultural nuances that underpin the African Archbishops’ position. The accusation of ‘hardened hearts’ may not fully acknowledge the sincerity with which these leaders defend doctrines that have been central to the faith of their communities for generations. The Catholic Church is a mosaic of beliefs and practices woven together by the threads of cultural diversity. Acknowledging and respecting the position of African Archbishops contributes to the richness of this global tapestry, allowing for a more inclusive Church that embraces the various ways in which believers express their faith. As the Catholic Church grapples with the tension between tradition and push for inclusivity, the stance of African Archbishops serves as a reminder of the complex interplay between cultural heritage and doctrinal adaptation. Their resistance should be rightly appreciated as a defence of core beliefs that have withstood the test of time and hold profound significance for millions of believers.

In a world marked by diversity, the issue of same-sex unions continues to be a polarizing topic. The Western world and Africa stand at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to attitudes toward same-sex unions. While the former champions LGBTQ+ rights as a part of broader human rights, the latter often sees such union as a deeply awful practice that offends the cultural and religious sensibilities of Africans.

The contrasting perspectives can be traced back to a complex web of historical, religious, and cultural influences. While Western societies have experienced a gradual secularization and liberalization of attitudes, many African nations remain deeply rooted in religious doctrines and cultural traditions that view same-sex relationships as incompatible with societal norms. Perhaps, this could explain why the African Bishops might have retreated into their inner recesses, wondering why the same western world that brought Christianity to them appears hell-bent on rolling back the sanctity of the Sacrament of Matrimony.

Acknowledging this yawning gulf in perspectives requires a clear understanding of the cultural contexts that shape attitudes toward same-sex unions.

It is not merely a matter of right or wrong but an intricate interplay of history, religion, and cultural values that define the lens through which individuals and societies view human relationships. As the Church navigates this complex terrain, there emerges an opportunity to celebrate the diversity that defines its global congregation. Embracing differing perspectives, including the position of African Archbishops, contributes to a more inclusive and understanding faith community that mirrors the rich mosaic of the human experience. In navigating the complex terrain of cultural differences regarding same-sex unions, the call is not for one perspective to triumph over the other but for dialogue that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. Bridging this gaping gulf requires a commitment to understanding, empathy, and the recognition that diversity, even in matters of the heart, is a strength that can enrich the fabric of our interconnected world.