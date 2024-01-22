DRC: Tshisekedi sworn in for second term as president

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the incumbent leader, Felix Tshisekedi, was inaugurated for a second term as president in a ceremony held at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa. The event drew a substantial gathering of Congolese citizens and witnessed the participation of various African heads of state and foreign envoys.

In his inaugural address, President Tshisekedi made a commitment to unify the nation and bring an end to armed conflicts that have displaced millions in eastern DRC. Despite securing victory with 73 percent of the votes, according to the electoral commission, the 60-year-old leader vowed to construct a robust, united, and prosperous nation during his second term.

Nevertheless, the electoral process has been marked by controversies, as nine opposition candidates have rejected the results, alleging widespread vote rigging and malpractices. In the face of legal challenges and the dismissal of a petition, the opposition figures have issued a call for nationwide protests to challenge the election results and demand a rerun. The government, in response, has issued warnings of a crackdown on these protests.

Amid these tensions, millions of Congolese citizens remain hopeful that President Tshisekedi will fulfill his promise of instigating positive change. Traditional Chief Adrien Mutundu expressed optimism, stating, “I ask God to touch the President’s heart so that he respects what he just told us. He said he will correct the mistakes he made in his first term.”

Former Presidential Candidate Theodore Ngoy emphasized the option of contesting election results through street protests, drawing attention to the president’s own history of taking to the streets for similar reasons.

As President Tshisekedi embarks on his second term, he confronts a nation grappling with internal divisions, economic challenges, and heightened insecurity in the east. Despite these obstacles, he has committed to addressing these issues and bringing about positive change in the DRC. The forthcoming years will test the president’s ability to navigate a fractured political landscape and deliver on his promises for a better and more stable Congo.