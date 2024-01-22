Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Egypt’s president vows to protect Somalia from Any threat

Egypt's president vows to protect Somalia from Any threat
FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi delivers a national statement at the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023. REUTERS/Thaier Al Sudani

In a diplomatic development, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi affirmed his country’s commitment to safeguarding Somalia against potential threats, indirectly responding to Ethiopia’s recent efforts to secure access to the seaport of Somaliland.

President Sissi engaged in discussions with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud during talks held in Cairo on Sunday. Following their meeting, President Sissi expressed opposition to a deal signed earlier this month between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland, facilitating landlocked Ethiopia’s access to the coast. Furthermore, he underscored Egypt’s readiness to assist Somalia in upholding the sovereignty of its territory.

In a press conference, President El-Sissi conveyed a clear message, stating, “We will not allow anyone to threaten Somalia or come near Somalia. I am saying this very clearly, don’t test Egypt and try to threaten its brothers, especially if our brothers asked us to be with them.”

Somaliland, strategically positioned by the Gulf of Aden, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 amidst the country’s descent into warlord-led conflict. Despite lacking international recognition, the region has maintained its own government.

President Mohamud, who also met with Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Saturday, asserted that Somalia will not permit any Red Sea deal without its explicit consent. He stated, “Somalia is privileged to have a large geopolitical stake in it (the Red Sea) and will not allow an inch of this territory to be seized by another state without the consent of the Somali sovereign state.”
(AP)

