AFCON: Wooh propels Cameroon to Africa Cup last 16

In a dramatic conclusion to the match, Christopher Wooh secured Cameroon’s victory with a decisive goal during an extraordinary period of stoppage time, resulting in a 3-2 triumph over Gambia in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Gambia’s Muhammed Sanneh initially ignited exuberant celebrations by finding the net two minutes after Wooh; however, the goal was annulled following a VAR review that revealed a handball violation.

Gambia had rallied, establishing a 2-1 lead with Ebrima Colley’s goal just five minutes before the end of normal time. James Gomez’s unfortunate own goal, an attempt to intercept a cross, leveled the score for Cameroon two minutes later. Christopher Wooh ultimately secured the victory with a header from a corner in the initial minute of stoppage time.

Cameroon secured its place in the knockout stage by virtue of scoring more goals than Guinea, which suffered a 2-0 defeat to group winner Senegal in the other Group C encounter.

Senegal, the defending champion, concluded the group stage with an impeccable nine points from three games. Cameroon and Guinea both finished with four points, while Gambia, despite their spirited performances, ended at the bottom of the group with none.

Following the match, Gambia’s coach Tom Saintfiet resigned, prompting a statement of gratitude from the Gambia Football Federation on X, formerly Twitter.

Cameroon’s coach, Rigobert Song, made a strategic decision by relegating Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana to the bench in favor of Onana’s cousin, Fabrice Ondoa. This move followed Onana’s absence in Cameroon’s initial match, having played for United the day before, and a less-than-convincing performance in the second.

Senegal continued its title defense with an impressive performance in Bouaké, securing victory with Abdoulaye Seck’s 61st-minute goal and a late contribution from Iliman Ndiaye.

Cameroon’s triumph also eliminated Ghana from contention, as the Black Stars, with just two points, could no longer secure a spot as one of the four best third-place finishers. Ghana missed its opportunity on Monday when it conceded two goals in stoppage time, resulting in a 2-2 draw with Mozambique.

In Group D, where Angola and Burkina Faso had already advanced, two-time champion Algeria faced a pivotal match against Mauritania to determine their fate.

(AP)