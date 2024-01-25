Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Wike engages traditional leaders to boost FCT security

Wike engages traditional leaders to boost FCT security

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has sought the collaboration of traditional leaders to bolster efforts in combating insecurity in the federal capital. During a security meeting with the FCT Council of Chiefs and the chairmen of the six Area Councils in Abuja, Wike emphasized the crucial role traditional leaders play in maintaining security and providing vital information to aid security agencies. He briefed the leaders on the government’s initiatives to address rising insecurity, especially in areas like Bwari, Kwali, and Kuje. Wike urged traditional leaders to work with area councils’ chairmen to strengthen vigilante groups, emphasizing the need for careful profiling to avoid complicating security challenges. The minister affirmed the government’s commitment to demolishing criminal hideouts, pledging collaboration with traditional leaders to overcome prevailing security issues. The Chairman of the FCT Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, expressed full support for the minister’s efforts, with other area councils’ chairmen also committing to backing the fight against insecurity.

