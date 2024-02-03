Four Policemen Martyred in Confrontation with ISWAP Terrorists in Borno, Nigeria

In the early hours of Saturday, tragedy struck in Gajiram, Borno state, Nigeria as the serene town became a battleground between brave officers and suspected terrorists from the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP).

At least four policemen paid the ultimate price in the fierce exchange of gunfire, leaving a community in mourning and a nation grappling with the harsh reality of terrorism’s toll.

According to reports gathered by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, the assailants cunningly disguised themselves and infiltrated Gajiram under the cloak of darkness on Friday. With stealth and malice, they targeted the police quarters, unleashing a barrage of bullets that claimed the lives of four valiant officers.

Despite the onslaught, the mobile policemen stationed at the quarters bravely engaged the terrorists in a desperate struggle to defend their post. Their unwavering resolve and courage prevented further devastation, thwarting the assailants’ attempts to raze the quarters to the ground.

As the chaos unfolded, troops from Operation Hadin Kai swiftly responded to the scene, ready to confront the threat head-on. However, their arrival was met with an eerie silence, as the perpetrators had already vanished into the shadows, leaving behind a trail of destruction and grief.

Gajiram, a town situated approximately 73 kilometers from the volatile Borno state capital, Maiduguri, now bears the scars of yet another senseless act of violence. Yet, amid the sorrow, there is a glimmer of hope as the resilience of the community and the dedication of security forces remain unwavering in the face of adversity.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave officers in the fight against terrorism. As we mourn the loss of these fallen heroes, we must also reaffirm our commitment to eradicating the scourge of extremism and ensuring that their sacrifices are never forgotten.