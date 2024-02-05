Support USAfricaLIVE.com

66th Grammy Awards: Here is a Full List of Winners

Here is a Full List of Winners at the 66th Grammy Awards

The 66th Grammy Awards kicked off with its premiere ceremony on Sunday, February 4, 2024, showcasing some of the music industry’s most celebrated talents. Here’s a rundown of the winners from the event:

Best Global Music Album

  • Winner: “This Moment” by Shakti

Best African Music Performance

  • Winner: “Water” by Tyla

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • Winner: “All My Life” by Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Best Alternative Music Performance

  • Winner: “This Is Why” by Paramore

Best Comedy Album

  • Winner: “What’s In A Name?” by Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

  • Winner: “Some Like It Hot”

Best Alternative Music Album

  • Winner: “The Record” by Boygenius

Best Rock Album

  • Winner: “This Is Why” by Paramore

Best Rap Album

  • Winner: “MICHAEL” by Killer Mike

Best R&B Album

  • Winner: “JAGUAR II” by Victoria Monét

Best Rock Song

  • Winner: “Not Strong Enough” by Boygenius

Best Rock Performance

  • Winner: “Not Strong Enough” by Boygenius

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • Winner: “Bewitched” by Laufey

Best Rap Song

  • Winner: “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” by Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Performance

  • Winner: “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” by Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • Winner: “Good Morning” by PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Winner: Theron Thomas

Best American Roots Performance

  • Winner: “Eve Was Black” by Allison Russell

Best Country Solo Performance

  • Winner: “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

  • Winner: “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

  • Winner: “Wagging Tongue” (Wet Leg Remix) – (original Depeche Mode)

Best Immersive Album

  • Winner: “The Diary of Alicia Keys” by Alicia Keys

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

  • Winner: “JAGUAR II” by Victoria Monét

Best Music Film

  • Winner: “Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie)

Best Music Video

  • Winner: “I’m Only Sleeping” by The Beatles

Best Song Written For Visual Media

  • Winner: “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

  • Winner: “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

  • Winner: “Oppenheimer”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • Winner: “Ghost in the Machine” by SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Dance Recording

  • Winner: “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

  • Winner: “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022)” by Fred again..

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

  • Winner: “Génesis” by Peso Pluma

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

  • Winner: “Barbie The Album” by Various Artists

What do you think of the list of winners in the 66th Grammy Awards 2024? Is your favorite act missing? let us know your thoughts on this list…

