66th Grammy Awards: Here is a Full List of Winners

Here is a Full List of Winners at the 66th Grammy Awards
The 66th Grammy Awards kicked off with its premiere ceremony on Sunday, February 4, 2024, showcasing some of the music industry’s most celebrated talents. Here’s a rundown of the winners from the event:
Best Global Music Album
- Winner: “This Moment” by Shakti
Best African Music Performance
- Winner: “Water” by Tyla
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Winner: “All My Life” by Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Winner: “This Is Why” by Paramore
Best Comedy Album
- Winner: “What’s In A Name?” by Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album
- Winner: “Some Like It Hot”
Best Alternative Music Album
- Winner: “The Record” by Boygenius
Best Rock Album
- Winner: “This Is Why” by Paramore
Best Rap Album
- Winner: “MICHAEL” by Killer Mike
Best R&B Album
- Winner: “JAGUAR II” by Victoria Monét
Best Rock Song
- Winner: “Not Strong Enough” by Boygenius
Best Rock Performance
- Winner: “Not Strong Enough” by Boygenius
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Winner: “Bewitched” by Laufey
Best Rap Song
- Winner: “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” by Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rap Performance
- Winner: “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” by Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Winner: “Good Morning” by PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Winner: Theron Thomas
Best American Roots Performance
- Winner: “Eve Was Black” by Allison Russell
Best Country Solo Performance
- Winner: “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
- Winner: “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
- Winner: “Wagging Tongue” (Wet Leg Remix) – (original Depeche Mode)
Best Immersive Album
- Winner: “The Diary of Alicia Keys” by Alicia Keys
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Winner: “JAGUAR II” by Victoria Monét
Best Music Film
- Winner: “Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie)
Best Music Video
- Winner: “I’m Only Sleeping” by The Beatles
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- Winner: “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Winner: “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
- Winner: “Oppenheimer”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Winner: “Ghost in the Machine” by SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Dance Recording
- Winner: “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Winner: “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022)” by Fred again..
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Winner: “Génesis” by Peso Pluma
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Winner: “Barbie The Album” by Various Artists
What do you think of the list of winners in the 66th Grammy Awards 2024? Is your favorite act missing? let us know your thoughts on this list…
