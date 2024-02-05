66th Grammy Awards: Here is a Full List of Winners

Here is a Full List of Winners at the 66th Grammy Awards

The 66th Grammy Awards kicked off with its premiere ceremony on Sunday, February 4, 2024, showcasing some of the music industry’s most celebrated talents. Here’s a rundown of the winners from the event:

Best Global Music Album

Winner: “This Moment” by Shakti

Best African Music Performance

Winner: “Water” by Tyla

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Winner: “All My Life” by Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Best Alternative Music Performance

Winner: “This Is Why” by Paramore

Best Comedy Album

Winner: “What’s In A Name?” by Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

Winner: “Some Like It Hot”

Best Alternative Music Album

Winner: “The Record” by Boygenius

Best Rock Album

Winner: “This Is Why” by Paramore

Best Rap Album

Winner: “MICHAEL” by Killer Mike

Best R&B Album

Winner: “JAGUAR II” by Victoria Monét

Best Rock Song

Winner: “Not Strong Enough” by Boygenius

Best Rock Performance

Winner: “Not Strong Enough” by Boygenius

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Winner: “Bewitched” by Laufey

Best Rap Song

Winner: “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” by Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Performance

Winner: “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” by Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Winner: “Good Morning” by PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Winner: Theron Thomas

Best American Roots Performance

Winner: “Eve Was Black” by Allison Russell

Best Country Solo Performance

Winner: “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Winner: “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

Winner: “Wagging Tongue” (Wet Leg Remix) – (original Depeche Mode)

Best Immersive Album

Winner: “The Diary of Alicia Keys” by Alicia Keys

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Winner: “JAGUAR II” by Victoria Monét

Best Music Film

Winner: “Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie)

Best Music Video

Winner: “I’m Only Sleeping” by The Beatles

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Winner: “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Winner: “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor”

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Winner: “Oppenheimer”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Winner: “Ghost in the Machine” by SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Dance Recording

Winner: “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Winner: “Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022)” by Fred again..

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Winner: “Génesis” by Peso Pluma

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Winner: “Barbie The Album” by Various Artists

What do you think of the list of winners in the 66th Grammy Awards 2024? Is your favorite act missing? let us know your thoughts on this list…

Read:Gracie Abrams: A Melodic Odyssey of Authenticity and Connection