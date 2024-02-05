Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Burna Boy makes history, first Afrobeats star to take the Grammys stage

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Burna Boy makes history, first Afrobeats star to take the Grammys stage
BurnaBoyGrammys2024-px-vy-Valerie-Maxon_AFP-GettyImages

Burna Boy Brings Afrobeats to the 2024 Grammys with medley performance featuring Brandy and 21 Savage

(People) By Brenton Blanchet and Nicole Acosta

The Nigerian musician, 32, was joined by both Brandy and 21 Savage during the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 4, 2023) where he became the first-ever Afrobeats artist to perform at the annual ceremony. The Nigerian musician, 32, was joined by both Brandy and 21 Savage during the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 4, 2023) where he became the first-ever Afrobeats artist to perform at the annual ceremony.

During the show, the trio joined forces for a performance of “Sittin’ on Top of the World,Burna Boy’s 2023 track featuring 21 Savage, 31. The song notably samples Brandy’s 1998 hit “Top of the World,” which featured Mase.

Burna Boy kicked off his performance wearing a red jacket with silver jewels paired with matching light blue jeans as he sang his song “On Form” alongside dancers dressed in what appeared to be traditional Nigerian clothing. He performed his smash hit “City Boys” next, as the stage lit up with colors and he danced enthusiastically.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Brandy then appeared, coming out from the top of a set of stairs, wearing an all-black outfit with red knee-high boots singing part of her hit of “Top of the World.” 21 Savage also graced the stage wearing an all-red leather jacket and pants as he performed his verse on Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ on Top of the World.”

Grammys executive producer Raj Kapoor previously announced news of the trio’s performance on Rolling Stone Music Now earlier this week.

The performance wasn’t just a big deal for Burna Boy either. It also marked 21’s first time rapping on the Grammys stage. It was also Brandy’s first time performing at the Grammys in several years.

As for Brandy, she previously made her mark on the Grammys stage in 1997 for a performance of “Sittin’ Up In My Room.”

Burna Boy and 21 were up for best melodic rap performance on Sunday night, but lost to Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life.” Burna Boy also earned a nod for “City Boys” in the best African music performance category. Ref: People

Burna Boy, the Grammy and political illiterates. By Chido Nwangwu

You Might Also Like

66th Grammy Awards: Here is a Full List of Winners

Tributes follow death of Namibia’s President Geingob

Four Policemen Martyred in Confrontation with ISWAP Terrorists in Borno, Nigeria

Gracie Abrams: A Melodic Odyssey of Authenticity and Connection

Nigeria’s Nwabali Shatters Records: A Goalkeeping Legend in the Making

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article 66th Grammy Awards 66th Grammy Awards: Here is a Full List of Winners
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
66th Grammy Awards
ENTERTAINMENT

66th Grammy Awards: Here is a Full List of Winners

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Tributes follow death of Namibia’s President Geingob
Four Policemen Martyred in Confrontation with ISWAP Terrorists in Borno, Nigeria
USAfrica: Ruth Ogunleye as a sacrificial lamb. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
Vladimir Trump resurgent. By Chidi Amuta
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights