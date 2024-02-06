Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

USAfrica: South Africa slams Nigeria’s mission for creating “alarm and unnecessary tension”

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: South Africa slams Nigeria’s mission for creating “alarm and unnecessary tension”
Nigeria vs South Africa - Flag on the mast

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The warning/advisory on AFCON Soccer issued by the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa regarding the anti-migrant actions of South Africans has been dismissed as a ploy to create an “alarm and unnecessary tension”.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) added that there was “no history of soccer hooliganism among South Africans” whenever they played Nigeria.

“We are confident that the sports-loving nation of South Africa poses no threat to Nigerian citizens, and we do not agree with the apprehension expressed by the High Commission,” DIRCO said.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“The advisory is regrettable because it seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between the citizens of South Africa and Nigerians living in or visiting South Africa.”

 

Who’s afraid of the ‘New Africa’ convention in Ghana? By Chido Nwangwu

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Xenophobic fears, Nigerians in South Africa cautioned to be restrained on Eagles vs Bafana Bafana Soccer clash in Côte d’Ivoire

Burna Boy makes history, first Afrobeats star to take the Grammys stage

66th Grammy Awards: Here is a Full List of Winners

Tributes follow death of Namibia’s President Geingob

Four Policemen Martyred in Confrontation with ISWAP Terrorists in Borno, Nigeria

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article USAfrica: Xenophobic fears, Nigerians in South Africa cautioned to be restrained on Eagles vs Bafana Bafana Soccer clash in Côte d’Ivoire USAfrica: Xenophobic fears, Nigerians in South Africa cautioned to be restrained on Eagles vs Bafana Bafana Soccer clash in Côte d’Ivoire
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Xenophobic fears, Nigerians in South Africa cautioned to be restrained on Eagles vs Bafana Bafana Soccer clash in Côte d’Ivoire
AFRICA

USAfrica: Xenophobic fears, Nigerians in South Africa cautioned to be restrained on Eagles vs Bafana Bafana Soccer clash in Côte d’Ivoire

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Burna Boy makes history, first Afrobeats star to take the Grammys stage
66th Grammy Awards: Here is a Full List of Winners
Tributes follow death of Namibia’s President Geingob
Four Policemen Martyred in Confrontation with ISWAP Terrorists in Borno, Nigeria
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights