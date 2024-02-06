USAfrica: South Africa slams Nigeria’s mission for creating “alarm and unnecessary tension”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The warning/advisory on AFCON Soccer issued by the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa regarding the anti-migrant actions of South Africans has been dismissed as a ploy to create an “alarm and unnecessary tension”.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) added that there was “no history of soccer hooliganism among South Africans” whenever they played Nigeria.

“We are confident that the sports-loving nation of South Africa poses no threat to Nigerian citizens, and we do not agree with the apprehension expressed by the High Commission,” DIRCO said.

“The advisory is regrettable because it seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between the citizens of South Africa and Nigerians living in or visiting South Africa.”