USAfrica: Xenophobic fears, Nigerians in South Africa cautioned to be restrained on Eagles vs Bafana Bafana Soccer clash in Côte d’Ivoire

Nigeria-Victor-Osimhen

In what seems to be a realistic assessment and concerns about the potential for another xenophobic hostility, Nigerians in South Africa have been advised to be restrained in celebrating victory — should Nigeria defeat South Africa in the semi-final AFCON soccer clash on Wednesday in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

In the advisory issued by the Nigeria High Commission in South Africa, Nigerians were told to “Refrain from engaging in loud, riotous, or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.”

It is titled ‘Advisory on Safe Conduct for Nigerians in South Africa Before, During, and After the 2024 AFCON Match Between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana.’

The statement noted: “The attention of the Nigeria High Commission in Pretoria has been drawn to potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians living in the host country, largely influenced by the upcoming 2024 African Cup of Nations semi-final match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

“Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against “Nigerians cooking jollof rice” before the match and “showing pepper to Nigerians” if their Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles.

“In this regard, the High Commission hereby advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match, especially in public places, and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous, or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.”

“Additionally, Nigerians should maintain the good conduct they are known for and be law-abiding before, during, and after the match. Should any provocations arise, they should not be reciprocated but reported to the appropriate authorities.”

Several Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa have been killed in the country of the late Nelson Mandela. See related reports and insights here on USAfricaonline.com

By USAfricaLIVE
