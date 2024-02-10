Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Access' Wigwe died in Eurocopter EC130, cause of crash still unknown

Access' Wigwe died in Eurocopter EC130, cause of crash still unknown
Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

USAfrica: Access Holdings’ Wigwe died in Eurocopter EC130, cause of crash still unknown

The helicopter, an Eurocopter EC130, was transporting the CEO of Access Holdings Plc., Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, his son and three others, enroute Boulder City, Nevada, when it crashed about Access' Wigwe died in Eurocopter EC130, cause of crash still unknown10 p.m., in the Mojave Desert near the border of California  and Nevada. It is only 26 miles near south east Las Vegas, the city where this year’s Super Bowl final championship and music entertainment extravaganza are set to begin on Sunday, February 11, 2024. 

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the helicopter took off from Palm Springs Airport around 8:45 p.m. The Sheriff’s Department did not locate any survivors, and the crash’s cause is still unknown.

 USAfricaonline.com  called the Sheriff’s department and the government agency FAA on Saturday morning to get the latest developments on the crash investigations. The National Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to the crash site to investigate the issue. 

In his profile, on Access Bank’s website, Wigwe is listed as an alumnus of the Harvard Business School Executive Management Programme. He holds a master’s degree in Banking and International Finance from the University College of North Wales, a master’s degree in Financial Economics from the University of London and a B.Sc. degree in Accounting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). 

USAfrica will update this special, developing report as new issues emerge.  By Chido Nwangwu @Chido247

By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
