Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Osteen’s Lakewood Church Houston shooting suspect, Ivonne Moreno, identified in search warrant

Following the attack on the globally known Lakewood Church, based in Houston, Texas, on Sunday afternoon on February 11, 2024, by an armed gunwoman who entered the church, the FBI and police executed a search warrant at a Conroe, Texas, home they believe is connected to the shooter. The suspect is 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno, who used an AR-style rifle

“I can confirm that overnight the FBI and local police partners conducted a court-authorized law enforcement operation at a location on Gulf Stream Drive in Conroe,” Connor Hagan, a public affairs officer with FBI Houston said today Monday, February 12.

She (Moreno) had shot a 57-year-old man in the leg after she charged into the megachurch. Lakewood is led by pastor Joel Osteen.

Two off-duty officers on security work shot and killed the woman.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Osteen said at a press conference Sunday evening, February 11. “Of course, we’re devastated. We have been here 65 years…. We don’t understand why these things happen but we know God is in control.”