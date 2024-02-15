Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Obiano calls on bankers to emulate late Wigwe’s “virtues of integrity”

Herbert-Wigwe

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The immediate former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has conveyed his condolences to the Wigwe family and the banking industry following the tragic deaths of Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc., Herbert’s wife Chizoba, son Chizi; and former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo. They lost their lives in a helicopter crash near Nevada on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Obiano, a former banker, stated “I pray God to grant the souls of all the victims of the chopper crash eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.”

He added that “The vacuum Wigwe left in the banking industry will be difficult to fill if at all it can be filled. Therefore, I urge our colleagues in the industry to take heart and uphold the virtues of integrity that Wigwe left behind. With a heart filled with deep sorrow, I condole with the Wigwe family and the banking industry as a whole.” 

USAfrica: Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda “poisoning” America. By Chido Nwangwu

