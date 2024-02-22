Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Tinubu says Nigeria will not adjust “reforms” despite hardships, challenges

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Tinubu says Nigeria will not adjust "reforms" despite hardships, challenges

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that although Nigerians are dealing with hardships, inflation and some challenges, he will not amend or adjust his “reforms.” He says “We are right in the middle of a challenging stage of our reforms. We have headwinds, no doubt, but we are not going back.” 

Tinubu said this on Thursday, February 22, 2024, while receiving a delegation from the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), led by Florizelle Liser, CCA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in Abuja.

The embattled President added that ”I am happy that the Council is interested in various segments of Nigeria’s economy… ‘We are challenged, and we believe we will overcome the challenges. I have a can-do attitude that must be translated into a must-do attitude. We have a good team, and we must remain focused to get the goal accomplished.” 

On the increasing rates of insecurity in Nigeria, he noted that ”We are going to do more on security and investing in education, as we believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty. We welcome partners like CCA, and we will strengthen our partnership to achieve our goals.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Ms. Liser assured him that the CCA and Nigeria’s economic development agenda are in alignment.

Nigeria, the Kidnapped Nation. By Chidi Amuta

You Might Also Like

Stolen, hidden £2m returned from Jersey-based accounts to Nigeria

UNN’s Igbo Cultural Village and UNESCO’s 2024 Mother Tongue Day in Nigeria. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

USAfrica: Nigerians impoverished on an hourly basis. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfrica: Nigeria’s Rehearsals in Anarchy. By Chidi Amuta

Acute food crisis, insecurity complicate lives of millions of Nigerians

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article America's Abortion battle, Alabama and embryos as children America’s Abortion battle, Alabama and embryos as children
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
America's Abortion battle, Alabama and embryos as children
Life

America’s Abortion battle, Alabama and embryos as children

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Stolen, hidden £2m returned from Jersey-based accounts to Nigeria
UNN’s Igbo Cultural Village and UNESCO’s 2024 Mother Tongue Day in Nigeria. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
2024 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, Funded Opportunity for African Journalists
USAfrica: On the novel, Tales of Inheritance. By Sam Kanu
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights