Tinubu says Nigeria will not adjust “reforms” despite hardships, challenges

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that although Nigerians are dealing with hardships, inflation and some challenges, he will not amend or adjust his “reforms.” He says “We are right in the middle of a challenging stage of our reforms. We have headwinds, no doubt, but we are not going back.”

Tinubu said this on Thursday, February 22, 2024, while receiving a delegation from the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), led by Florizelle Liser, CCA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in Abuja.

The embattled President added that ”I am happy that the Council is interested in various segments of Nigeria’s economy… ‘We are challenged, and we believe we will overcome the challenges. I have a can-do attitude that must be translated into a must-do attitude. We have a good team, and we must remain focused to get the goal accomplished.”

On the increasing rates of insecurity in Nigeria, he noted that ”We are going to do more on security and investing in education, as we believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty. We welcome partners like CCA, and we will strengthen our partnership to achieve our goals.”

Ms. Liser assured him that the CCA and Nigeria’s economic development agenda are in alignment.