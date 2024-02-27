South Africa’s alleged fake doctor demands patient’s cash

The Gauteng provincial health department in South Africa has issued a stern warning to residents following an alarming incident involving a bogus doctor’s attempt to extort funds at the country’s largest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The suspect, identified as a woman adorned in green scrubs bearing the name “Dr Zulu,” allegedly solicited 700 rand ($36; £29) from a patient’s escort under the pretense of providing assistance. However, suspicions arose when the individual suggested meeting at a pedestrian gate for the transaction. Upon further inquiry, the suspect failed to produce valid credentials and was subsequently apprehended. As of now, the impersonator has remained silent regarding the matter.

In response to the incident, the Gauteng health department has underscored the importance of vigilance among the public, urging individuals to remain cautious of such fraudulent schemes. The department emphasized that any legitimate fees within the hospital setting would be handled through patient administration, with corresponding invoices issued to delineate the nature of charges.

The prevalence of impostors posing as registered healthcare professionals has emerged as a significant concern in South Africa. Last year, the health ministry disclosed that over 120 individuals had been arrested in connection with allegedly fraudulent qualifications over a three-year period.

In a separate incident, Matthew Lani, a prominent figure on TikTok, falsely claimed to hold a medical degree from Wits University in Johannesburg. However, both the institution and the Health Professions Council of South Africa refuted these assertions. Lani eventually admitted to misrepresentation, resulting in the withdrawal of charges related to medical impersonation.

The cautionary tale underscores the imperative for heightened scrutiny and adherence to established protocols within the healthcare system, particularly in light of ongoing efforts to combat fraudulent activities in the medical sphere.