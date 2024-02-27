Nigeria Labour Congress kicked off a two-day protest against hunger and insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), a prominent trade union umbrella, commenced a two-day protest against “hunger and insecurity” across the nation on Tuesday morning.

Initiating in Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos at approximately 09:00 local time (08:00GMT), the protest soon spread to other locations.

In a pre-protest statement disseminated to the public, the NLC underscored its demand for an end to hunger and insecurity in Nigeria. One of the key demands articulated was the call for the opening of all food storage silos and the equitable distribution of food supplies across the nation.

Additionally, the union urged the government to reconsider World Bank and International Monetary Fund policies, which they perceive as exacerbating the nation’s economic hardship.

In response to mounting pressure, Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s attentive stance towards addressing the concerns of Nigerians during an interview with the BBC’s Newsday program. Minister Edun highlighted the government’s commitment to reinstating direct cash transfers to assist over 12 million vulnerable households grappling with soaring living costs.

In his address to the public, Minister Edun appealed for patience from Nigerians as the government implements crucial economic reforms. He emphasized President Tinubu’s dedication to steering the nation toward economic recovery and reassured citizens of concerted efforts to alleviate their hardships expeditiously.