Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Nigeria Labour Congress kicked off a two-day protest against hunger and insecurity

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria Labour Congress kicked off a two-day protest against hunger and insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), a prominent trade union umbrella, commenced a two-day protest against “hunger and insecurity” across the nation on Tuesday morning.

Initiating in Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos at approximately 09:00 local time (08:00GMT), the protest soon spread to other locations.

In a pre-protest statement disseminated to the public, the NLC underscored its demand for an end to hunger and insecurity in Nigeria. One of the key demands articulated was the call for the opening of all food storage silos and the equitable distribution of food supplies across the nation.

Additionally, the union urged the government to reconsider World Bank and International Monetary Fund policies, which they perceive as exacerbating the nation’s economic hardship.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

In response to mounting pressure, Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s attentive stance towards addressing the concerns of Nigerians during an interview with the BBC’s Newsday program. Minister Edun highlighted the government’s commitment to reinstating direct cash transfers to assist over 12 million vulnerable households grappling with soaring living costs.

In his address to the public, Minister Edun appealed for patience from Nigerians as the government implements crucial economic reforms. He emphasized President Tinubu’s dedication to steering the nation toward economic recovery and reassured citizens of concerted efforts to alleviate their hardships expeditiously.

You Might Also Like

Uganda expresses concern amid worsening tensions in eastern DR Congo

Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti

South Africa’s alleged fake doctor demands patient’s cash

Nigerian army denies coup Plot amidst political speculations

Senegal’s President proposes amnesty amid political crisis

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article South Africa's alleged fake doctor demands patient's cash South Africa’s alleged fake doctor demands patient’s cash
Next Article Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Uganda expresses concern amid worsening tensions in eastern DR Congo
AFRICA

Uganda expresses concern amid worsening tensions in eastern DR Congo

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Benin offers troops for UN-led force to combat gang violence in Haiti
South Africa’s alleged fake doctor demands patient’s cash
Nigerian army denies coup Plot amidst political speculations
Senegal’s President proposes amnesty amid political crisis
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights