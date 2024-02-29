DR Congo police assume control as UN Peacekeepers withdraw from Kamanyola Base

On Wednesday, February 28, Pakistani MONUSCO peacekeepers formally closed their Kamanyola base situated in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Head of the UN Stabilization Mission in the DRC.

Addressing the occasion, Bintou Keita, the special representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, highlighted the significance of the closure, noting that Kamanyola marked the first MONUSCO base in South Kivu to undergo closure. This action followed the joint signing of a note on the accelerated, gradual, orderly, and responsible withdrawal of MONUSCO by the Congolese government and MONUSCO on November 21, 2023.

Established in 2005, the MONUSCO base has played a crucial role in the region. As part of the transition, the responsibility for security in the area will now rest with the Congolese National Police.

Situated in the volatile Ruzizi plain, the Kamanyola base has witnessed ongoing security challenges. Despite these challenges, the interim Commander-in-Chief of MONUSCO forces, Senegalese general Diouf Khar, expressed confidence in the professionalism of the forces.

“I am aware of the existing challenges, but I am also confident in the ability of the Congolese defence and security forces to face the challenges with determination and professionalism,” General Diouf Khar affirmed.

The MONUSCO force was deployed to Congo in 2010, succeeding an earlier U.N. peacekeeping mission. Its primary mandate was to protect civilians and humanitarian personnel, as well as to support the Congolese government in stabilization and peace consolidation efforts. However, discontent has been voiced by frustrated Congolese who feel inadequately protected from rebel attacks, leading to protests against the U.N. mission and other entities, occasionally resulting in fatalities.

Throughout its existence, the eastern DR Congo region has grappled with the impact of over 120 armed groups vying for control of local resources, including gold. Some of these groups are accused of receiving covert support from the neighboring countries of the DRC and foreign powers.

(AP)