Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts deep concern from U.S

The United States has conveyed its apprehension regarding Ghana’s recent legislation criminalizing identification as LGBTQ+, citing potential threats to individual freedoms. The US State Department has advocated for a thorough examination of the law’s constitutionality, cautioning that it may have adverse implications for public health, media, and the economy.

Furthermore, on Thursday morning, the US embassy in Ghana echoed these apprehensions in a statement shared on its official social media platform.

The legislation, enacted on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, imposes penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment for self-identification as LGBTQ+ and up to five years for advocating or supporting LGBTQ+ organizations.

“I am saddened because some of the smartest, most creative, most decent people I know are LGBT. The bill Parliament passed takes away not only their basic human rights but those of all Ghanaians because it undermines their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, freedom of… https://t.co/DgCJ7qkpPl — U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) February 29, 2024

Rights groups, including Rightify Ghana, have strongly denounced the recently proposed legislation, describing it as regressive and a significant threat to LGBTQ+ rights.

Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of UNAids, expressed grave concerns regarding the bill, suggesting that its enactment could potentially incite violence among Ghanaians against their fellow citizens. She emphasized that the legislation could impede access to essential services, undermine social protection measures, and jeopardize Ghana’s progress in development.

According to Ghana’s constitution, the bill will be submitted to President Nana Akufo-Addo for consideration, following which he will have a period of seven days to inform the speaker of parliament about his decision to assent to the bill or not.