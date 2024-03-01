Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Senegal condemns brutal attack on journalist

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE

Senegal’s President, Macky Sall, denounced a brutal knife assault targeting a prominent female journalist and director of a private television station. Maimouna Ndour Faye, known for hosting a political program on 7 TV, was subjected to multiple stabbings near her residence during the early hours of Friday (March 1, 2024), by an unidentified perpetrator, as reported by the channel’s statement. Faye has been hospitalized, and her condition remains stable.

The assault occurred against a backdrop of heightened political tension in the West African nation due to the postponement of the presidential election, originally slated for February 25. Although authorities stated uncertainty regarding the attack’s political motivations, it has drawn widespread condemnation from notable figures in Senegal, including the Prime Minister and presidential candidates.

Expressing his condemnation, President Sall emphasized, “I strongly condemn this cowardly and inexcusable act of violence against journalist Maimouna Ndour Faye. Freedom of the press is a fundamental right that must be protected and respected in all circumstances,” as conveyed in a statement on X.

Reporters Without Borders highlighted an increase in arrests and violence against media practitioners in Senegal in the lead-up to the 2022 parliamentary elections, including a rise in verbal and physical threats.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Tinubu and the scarcity of optimism. By Chidi Amuta

Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts deep concern from U.S

DR Congo police assume control as UN Peacekeepers withdraw from Kamanyola Base

Senegal: Amnesty law approved by cabinet

Meningitis kills 20 Nigerian school students

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Ghana's anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts deep concern from U.S Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts deep concern from U.S
Next Article USAfrica: Tinubu and the scarcity of optimism. By Chidi Amuta USAfrica: Tinubu and the scarcity of optimism. By Chidi Amuta
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Tinubu and the scarcity of optimism. By Chidi Amuta
AFRICA

USAfrica: Tinubu and the scarcity of optimism. By Chidi Amuta

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ legislation prompts deep concern from U.S
DR Congo police assume control as UN Peacekeepers withdraw from Kamanyola Base
Senegal: Amnesty law approved by cabinet
Meningitis kills 20 Nigerian school students
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights