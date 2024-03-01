Senegal condemns brutal attack on journalist

Senegal’s President, Macky Sall, denounced a brutal knife assault targeting a prominent female journalist and director of a private television station. Maimouna Ndour Faye, known for hosting a political program on 7 TV, was subjected to multiple stabbings near her residence during the early hours of Friday (March 1, 2024), by an unidentified perpetrator, as reported by the channel’s statement. Faye has been hospitalized, and her condition remains stable.

The assault occurred against a backdrop of heightened political tension in the West African nation due to the postponement of the presidential election, originally slated for February 25. Although authorities stated uncertainty regarding the attack’s political motivations, it has drawn widespread condemnation from notable figures in Senegal, including the Prime Minister and presidential candidates.

Expressing his condemnation, President Sall emphasized, “I strongly condemn this cowardly and inexcusable act of violence against journalist Maimouna Ndour Faye. Freedom of the press is a fundamental right that must be protected and respected in all circumstances,” as conveyed in a statement on X.

Reporters Without Borders highlighted an increase in arrests and violence against media practitioners in Senegal in the lead-up to the 2022 parliamentary elections, including a rise in verbal and physical threats.