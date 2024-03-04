Tinubu not responsible for current economic hardship – David Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi, asserted on Sunday, March 3, 2024, that the current economic challenges in the country cannot be attributed to the administration led by President Bola Tinubu. Umahi conveyed this perspective during a press briefing held in his hometown of Uburu, located in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Citing various antecedent factors, the minister elucidated on the complexities contributing to the prevailing hardships. Specifically, he highlighted conflicts between farmers and herders, along with other security issues inherited from previous administrations, as detrimental factors impacting food production.

In reflecting on his role as the Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC) committee tasked with resolving farmers and herders conflicts, Umahi emphasized successful conflict resolutions in several states, particularly in the north. However, he acknowledged the profound impact of these conflicts on food production, citing instances where farmers were impeded from accessing their farms.

Umahi offered the example of the south-east geo-political zone, noting a discernible reduction in conflicts between farmers and herders under President Tinubu’s leadership, signaling a resolution of a primary issue in the region.

Expressing appreciation, Umahi commended President Tinubu for instructing cement manufacturers to revert to previous pricing, thereby alleviating the effects of economic hardships. He urged against participating in protests related to economic challenges, underscoring the region’s potential for safety and agricultural productivity once security concerns are addressed.

Acknowledging the existing food inflation crisis, with a rate of 35.41% as reported by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, Umahi emphasized the resulting fourfold increase in food prices, prompting nationwide protests by organized labor due to pervasive hunger.

Concurrently, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a substantial donation of 25,000 tons of wheat from the Government of Ukraine. This generous contribution is anticipated to facilitate emergency food assistance for 1.3 million crisis-affected individuals in Nigeria. The collaborative efforts of various nations, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Luxembourg, Norway, Republic of Korea, and Sweden, played a pivotal role in covering the transportation and distribution costs of the donated wheat.

WFP highlighted that deadly conflicts have displaced numerous households, adversely affecting food production and supply. The organization emphasized the urgent need for international cooperation to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.