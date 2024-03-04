Haiti declares state of emergency amid escalating violence

The Government of Haiti, in response to a surge of violence over the weekend involving armed gang members breaching the country’s largest penitentiaries, announced a state of emergency and nighttime curfew late Sunday. This measure aims to restore order in the streets, given the alarming escalation of unrest.

The immediate implementation of a 72-hour state of emergency underscores the urgency with which the government intends to address the situation. In a statement issued by Finance Minister Patrick Boivert, acting as the prime minister, law enforcement agencies were directed to utilize all lawful means available to enforce the curfew and apprehend offenders.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s recent international endeavors sought to garner support for a United Nations-backed security initiative aimed at stabilizing Haiti amidst its confrontation with increasingly potent criminal factions.

The declaration of the state of emergency follows a weekend marked by unprecedented violence, epitomizing Haiti’s distressing descent into lawlessness. The targeted attacks on state institutions in Port-au-Prince, including police stations, the international airport, and even the national soccer stadium, resulted in at least nine fatalities, including four police officers.

The infiltration of the National Penitentiary on Saturday evening, which led to the mass escape of nearly all inmates, including high-profile detainees, underscores the severity of the crisis. Amidst the chaos, reports emerged of brutalized bodies and pleas for help from those trapped within the besieged facility.

The turmoil extended beyond the prison walls, with neighborhoods engulfed in gunfire and reports of additional prison breaches. The gravity of the situation prompted the United States Embassy to urge American citizens to evacuate immediately, suspending all official travel and consular appointments until further notice.

The vulnerability of Haiti’s security apparatus, evidenced by the brazen attacks on key institutions, underscores the formidable challenge posed by organized criminal elements. The overstretched National Police, outnumbered and outgunned, struggle to contain the escalating violence.

In the absence of decisive action, the situation risks further deterioration, imperiling the safety and stability of the nation. As calls for accountability and decisive leadership mount, the urgency of restoring order and addressing the root causes of the crisis cannot be overstated.

(AP)