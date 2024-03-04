Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

CPPE raises concerns over expatriate employment levy

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
CPPE raises concerns over expatriate employment levy

The Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), under the leadership of Dr. Muda Yusuf, has expressed concerns regarding the potential ramifications of the new Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL) implemented by the federal government. Dr. Muda Yusuf articulated these concerns in a statement issued in response to the policy initiative introduced by the administration of President Tinubu, highlighting its potential adverse effects on investment and regional integration within ECOWAS and across Africa.

Dr. Yusuf emphasized that the imposition of the new policy may deter investment in the real sectors of the Nigerian economy. He pointed out that the policy fails to differentiate between workers from other African countries, despite Nigeria’s influential leadership position on the continent. He underscored Nigeria’s prominent role in Africa, with the current presidency of President Tinubu in ECOWAS, suggesting that the policy’s lack of exception for African brethren and neighbors is noteworthy.

Addressing the potential impact on diaspora Nigerians, Dr. Yusuf cautioned that the policy could provoke reciprocal actions from other nations, potentially jeopardizing the interests of Nigerians residing abroad. With over 17 million Nigerians thriving in various countries globally, he stressed the vulnerability of the diaspora population, highlighting their significant contributions through remittances exceeding $20 billion annually. Activation of reciprocity policies in host countries, he warned, could have devastating consequences for Nigerian diaspora citizens.

Furthermore, the CPPE advocated for an extension of the compliance period, considering the current four-week timeframe insufficient. The group recommended an extended compliance period of six months to facilitate smoother implementation and compliance with the new policy.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The introduction of the Expatriate Employment Levy by the federal government aims to bolster revenue collection, foster job creation for Nigerian citizens within foreign-operated companies in Nigeria, and mitigate salary disparities between expatriate and Nigerian employees. The policy is expected to yield various benefits, including enhanced economic activity and improved employment opportunities for Nigerian nationals.

Source: Statement from the CPPE

You Might Also Like

Nigeria tightens security as food theft persists

Tinubu not responsible for current economic hardship – David Umahi

Haiti declares state of emergency amid escalating violence

Protesters in Senegal demand new election within a month

SpaceX launches 8 crew mission to ISS for 6 months science expedition

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Tinubu not responsible for current economic hardship – David Umahi Tinubu not responsible for current economic hardship – David Umahi
Next Article Mali: Army colonel arrested over abuses of human rights Mali: Army colonel arrested over abuses of human rights
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Nigeria tightens security as food theft persists
BUSINESS

Nigeria tightens security as food theft persists

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Mali: Army colonel arrested over abuses of human rights
Tinubu not responsible for current economic hardship – David Umahi
Haiti declares state of emergency amid escalating violence
Protesters in Senegal demand new election within a month
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights