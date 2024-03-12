Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Ariel Henry resigns as Haiti’s Prime Minister

Ariel Henry resigns as Haiti's Prime Minister

Haiti is currently grappling with escalating unrest as criminal organizations tighten their control over Port-au-Prince, reportedly holding sway over approximately 90% of the capital city. Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Ariel Henry has tendered his resignation, marking a pivotal development within the nation’s complex political milieu.

The decision comes in the wake of a convened assembly comprising representatives from Caribbean nations, the United Nations, as well as delegates from key nations such as France and the United States, held in Jamaica with the aim of addressing Haiti’s pressing challenges. However, Prime Minister Henry found himself stranded in Puerto Rico, unable to return to Port-au-Prince, where he participated remotely in discussions with Caricom members.

Haiti’s political landscape has been marred by persistent instability since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, with no subsequent elections conducted since 2016. Henry, appointed by Moïse, was expected to step down in early February, further exacerbating the existing leadership vacuum.

Despite concerted efforts to alleviate the crisis, including Henry’s commitment made in Nairobi to deploy Kenyan police officers to Haiti, the situation remains precarious. Diplomatic consultations held in Kingston aimed to formalize a proposition urging Henry to facilitate the transfer of power to a transitional council representative of Haitian civil society.

Prior to his resignation, Prime Minister Henry underscored the government’s dedication to establishing a transitional presidential council, outlining intentions for members to be chosen through consultations with diverse segments of national life.

(AP)

