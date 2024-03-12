Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Sudan: Army retakes state broadcaster's headquarters

Sudan: Army retakes state broadcaster's headquarters

The Sudanese army has regained control of the state broadcaster headquarters in Omdurman, marking a significant advancement in the ongoing 11-month civil conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Occupied by the RSF since the commencement of the conflict, the headquarters now sees soldiers celebrating outside. The protracted conflict has resulted in the displacement of eight million individuals, heightening concerns over hunger. The army has lauded this achievement as a “major victory.”

Despite seizing the building last April, the RSF had been unable to utilize it for transmission purposes, as state television continued airing pro-army content from alternate locations across the country.

Since the outbreak of hostilities, both the army and the RSF have vied for control over Khartoum and its neighboring cities. Despite the United Nations Security Council’s appeal for a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan, fierce clashes persist in various parts of the capital.

The conflict erupted last April following a dispute between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army’s leader, and RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, popularly known as Hemedti, regarding an internationally endorsed political plan aimed at transitioning towards civilian governance.

In addition to the displacement of millions, the conflict has left Khartoum in ruins, precipitated a humanitarian crisis, and incited ethnically motivated violence in Darfur, located in the western region of the country.

