Senegal’s opposition leader released as election looms

Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and the presidential candidate he supports in this month’s postponed election, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, have been released from incarceration. Following their release late on Thursday, the two convened with thousands of jubilant supporters in the capital, Dakar. Their freedom was granted following an amnesty announced by President Macky Sall. The elections, originally slated for December but deferred to March 24, are now set to proceed.

“It’s the most beautiful day of my life,” expressed one supporter of the released duo to the BBC.

Mr. Faye, aged 44, stands as one of the 19 candidates vying for the presidency, representing the Diomaye President coalition party. His campaign is expected to commence on Friday.

Yacine Fall, vice-president of Mr. Sonko’s dissolved Pastef party, which now backs Mr. Faye, expressed satisfaction with their release, stating, “We are very pleased with their release.” Fall further emphasized their conviction in securing victory.

Despite his imprisonment, Mr. Faye remains a prominent contender in this month’s election. He was detained without trial in April of last year on charges including inciting insurrection.

Mr. Sonko, aged 49, a vocal critic of President Sall, served two years in prison starting from last July on charges he denounced as fabricated, aimed at preventing his presidential candidacy. While cleared of rape allegations, he was found to have acted improperly towards a 20-year-old massage therapist. His imprisonment sparked violent clashes between law enforcement and his supporters, resulting in numerous casualties.

Despite the amnesty, the candidate roster remains unaltered, thus precluding Mr. Sonko from contesting in the elections. Known for advocating radical reforms, Mr. Sonko garnered 15% of the vote in the 2019 presidential election, securing the third position.

In early 2023, he established the Pastef-Les Patriotes party, which was later dissolved by the government over accusations of inciting insurrection. Critics of Mr. Sonko’s movement have accused it of exacerbating division and unrest.

Originally scheduled for February 25, the elections were postponed to March 24 following a court ruling that thwarted President Sall’s attempt to postpone them until December. President Sall, having served two terms, is stepping down. His ruling coalition party, Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY), has nominated 62-year-old Amadou Ba as its presidential candidate. Having previously served as Senegal’s foreign minister and prime minister until March 6, Ba is also regarded as one of the frontrunners.

While Senegal has long been regarded as one of West Africa’s most stable nations, a series of legal actions against Mr. Sonko, coupled with election postponements, has ignited violent protests and widespread social unrest in recent months.