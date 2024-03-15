Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Nigeria reopens Niger's border

Nigeria reopens Niger’s border

Nigeria has announced the lifting of sanctions against Niger, effectively reopening its borders with the Sahelian nation, as of Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The decision follows earlier appeals for border reopening from Kano’s governor earlier in the week.

The Nigerian presidency has provided details regarding the lifting of economic sanctions, permitting the resumption of land and air travel between the two countries. This action is anticipated to reinvigorate cross-border trade, particularly in agricultural products and livestock.

Nigeria’s decision comes subsequent to a recent extraordinary summit of ECOWAS heads of state held in Abuja. While Benin swiftly reopened its border following the summit, Niger has yet to formally respond to the announcement.

