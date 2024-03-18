Terrorists abduct 87 in latest attack in Kaduna

Terrorists on Sunday night (March 17, 2024) kidnapped 87 persons during attack on the Kajuru-Station community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria.

The gunmen also broke into food stores and left with consumables.

Only two days ago, 15 women and a man were abducted in the same local government.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said “not a dime” will be paid to kidnappers to release over 280 schoolchildren abducted last week.

The kidnappers, who are reported to have contacted the families, are demanding a ransom of 1bn naira ($600,000; £470,000).

Insecurity and crimes of kidnapping have been major problems in Nigeria.