AFRICA

Terrorists abduct 87 in latest attack in Kaduna

Terrorists abduct 87 in latest attack in Kaduna

Terrorists on Sunday night (March 17, 2024) kidnapped 87 persons during attack on the Kajuru-Station community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria.
The gunmen also broke into food stores and left with consumables.

Only two days ago, 15 women and a man were abducted in the same local government.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said “not a dime” will be paid to kidnappers to release over 280 schoolchildren abducted last week.
The kidnappers, who are reported to have contacted the families, are demanding a ransom of 1bn naira ($600,000; £470,000).

Insecurity and crimes of kidnapping have been major problems in Nigeria.

