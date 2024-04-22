CIS-UNN 2024 2nd World Igbo Conference in Retrospect

Special to USAfrica…..

By Chris Uchenna Agbedo , PhD

(Professor of Linguistics & Director, Centre for Igbo Studies, UNN,

Convener, 2nd World Igbo Conference ‘2024)

The 2nd World Igbo Conference was an august gathering that showcased a series of landmark events, each contributing to the rich assemblage of discourses and interactions centred around the theme of bridging the Igbo homeland-diaspora disconnect. From the grand opening ceremony to the unveiling of the innovative ICVC project master plan, the conference was marked by moments of significance and resonance. The brainstorming event, organized by the Centre for Igbo Studies (CIS), University of Nigeria Nsukka in partnership with Council for Igbo States in Americas (CISA), Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), Respelling Obeah & Unụchi Foundation, was a significant event that brought together scholars, activists, and community leaders to discuss pertinent issues facing the Igbo people globally. As we look back on this gathering, it is imperative to assess its accomplishments, acknowledge the challenges encountered, and chart a course for the future.

The conference kicked off with a grand opening ceremony – featuring opening prayers by Rev. Fr. Dr. Joe-Barth Chiemeka Abba, kola nut rituals by the royal fathers of the day, HRH Igwe (Prof) U. S. Onoja (Ohabuenyi II of Ugbaike Ozzi, Ezikeoba land) and HRM Eze Dr. Chukwuemeka Eri (Eze-Di-Gbo Ezeora 34th Eze Akajiovo Igbo), opening address by the Chief Host and Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof Charles Arizechukwu Igwe, brief remarks by the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze (Onowu Abagana) and the Special Guest of Honour, Dr. (Mrs.) Josephine Uzoamaka Aguoji (President, Council of Igbo States in Americas), and welcome address by the Host & Convener of 2nd World Igbo Conference, Prof Chris Uchenna Agbedo – that set the stage for what would be a momentous gathering.

The conference provided a platform for scholars to present cutting-edge research on various aspects of Igbo language, history, culture, and identity, fostering intellectual engagement and collaboration. Discussions and robust exchange of ideas among participants ranged from cultural preservation and language revitalisation to socio-economic development and political representation.

Keynote speeches and lead/commissioned paper presentations further explored the central theme of bridging the homeland-diaspora disconnect, offering diverse perspectives and sparking thought-provoking discussions. Furthermore, the conference served as a rallying point for Igbo unity and solidarity. Participants from different parts of the world came together to celebrate their shared heritage and explore ways to address common challenges. The sense of camaraderie and galvanic purposefulness that emerged from the conference bodes well for the future of the Igbo community.

Amidst a backdrop of cultural performances and ceremonial rituals, Hon Pharm. Ejiofor Asogwa unveiled the multi-billion-naira ICVC project master plan, signaling a bold step towards preserving and promoting Igbo culture and values. The master plan, with its comprehensive vision for the ICVC’s facilities and programmes, captured the imagination of attendees and galvanized support for this transformative initiative. One of the highlights of the conference was the co-presentation of four in-house publications by the Centre for Igbo Studies by Prof Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba (the 14th Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria) and Prof Gabriella Ihuarugo Nwaozuzu (former Director, Centre for Igbo Studies, UNN), showcasing the scholarly achievements and intellectual contributions of the Igbo academic community.

These publications – Ugo Jọnalụ Igbo, Olu-Igbo, Journal of Igbo Language & Linguistics, Proceedings of Maiden International Conference, Centre for Igbo Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka 2023 – provided invaluable insights into various aspects of Igbo history, culture, and identity, enriching the academic discourse and fostering a deeper understanding of the Igbo experience.

The resounding success of the 2nd World Igbo Conference stands as a testament to the dedication, vision, and collaborative spirit of numerous individuals and organizations. Among them, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Arizechukwu Igwe, Dr Anakwenze Ndigbo Diaspora Group, and a host of others played pivotal roles in shaping the conference’s achievements. As we reflect on the monumental impact of this intellectual gathering, it is fitting to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of these key figures and entities. At the helm of this extraordinary endeavour stood Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Arizechukwu Igwe, whose unwavering commitment to academic excellence and cultural preservation laid the foundation for the conference’s success. His leadership, vision, and support were instrumental in bringing together scholars, activists, and community leaders from around the world to engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange. Of particular note was his express approval of our application for a land space for the establishment of the multi-billion-naira Igbo Cultural Village Complex legacy project of the Centre.

Dr Anakwenze-led Ndigbo Diaspora Group also played a crucial role in ensuring the conference’s success. Their dedication to promoting Igbo culture, fostering unity among diaspora communities, and mobilizing human and material resources was indispensable in organizing and executing the event. Their tireless efforts at footing the bills of the architectural and engineering designs and 3-D rendition of the ICVC project, Internet facility, solar power system among other incidentals exemplify the power of diaspora initiatives in effecting positive change and advancing collective goals in Igbo homeland. Furthermore, the conference would not have been possible without the participation and contributions of a myriad of individuals and organizations.

The CIS-ICVC board members, DSGs of Sub-committees and secretariat, keynote speakers, lead and commissioned paper presenters, special guests, dignitaries, conference partners, media teams, and the entire CIS family all played integral roles in shaping the conference’s programme, facilitating discussions, and amplifying its impact. Amidst the celebration of human endeavours, it is essential to recognize the role of divine providence in guiding and blessing the endeavours of the conference. The Almighty God’s grace and guidance infused every aspect of the event, from its conception to its fruition. It is through His benevolence that obstacles were overcome, alliances forged, and visions realized, underscoring the profound significance of faith in shaping collective endeavours.

The unveiling of the ICVC (Igbo Cultural and Values Centre) project master plan at the 2nd World Igbo Conference by Hon Henry Ejiofor Asogwa stands as a watershed moment in the quest to preserve and promote Igbo culture and values. The historic moment represented a culmination of years of vision, planning, and collaboration. Designed to serve as a hub for the preservation, promotion, and celebration of Igbo culture and values, the ICVC holds immense potential to unite and empower the Igbo community worldwide. The master plan outlines a comprehensive blueprint for the center’s facilities, programs, and initiatives, including exhibition spaces, educational programs, research facilities, and cultural events.

By providing a physical space dedicated to the rich tapestry of Igbo heritage, the ICVC promises to be a beacon of pride and identity for generations to come. The conference also featured special interventions by Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who addressed pressing issues such as Maazi Nnamdi Kanu’s continued incarceration and the plight of Ndigbo in Nigeria, the submissions of the President of American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), Dr. Sylvester Onyia, and Prof Anthony Ejiofor, Emeritus Chairman of World Igbo Conference. These interventions underscored the conference’s commitment to addressing contemporary challenges facing the Igbo community and pushing advocacy for peace, equity, fairness, justice, and youth empowerment. Additionally, the special appearances of distinguished guests, including Queen Mother Freda Paulino Sideroff, President & Founder, Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival, St Vincent and Grenadines, representatives of University of Nigeria Alumni Association, UK and USA Branches, Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK Branch, Umu Igbo Unite, USA, among others, added a global perspective and highlighted the interconnectedness of the Igbo diaspora.

Despite its successes, the 2nd World Igbo Conference also faced certain challenges. Chief among them is sustainable funding for the multi-billion-naira ICVC project of CIS-UNN. In spite of the excitement and anticipation surrounding the ICVC project, the greatest challenge lies in securing the necessary funding to bring the master plan to fruition. The scale and scope of the project require substantial financial resources, necessitating innovative fundraising strategies and sustained commitment from stakeholders. While the unveiling of the master plan marks a significant step forward, it also serves as a call to action for individuals, organizations, and governments to invest in the preservation and promotion of Igbo culture. Without adequate funding, the realization of the ICVC project risks being delayed or compromised, depriving the Igbo community of a vital resource for cultural preservation and empowerment.

Nonetheless, the optimism surrounding the project’s high prospects of success is palpable, fueled by unwavering dedication, collective determination, and a shared vision for the future of the Igbo community. The project’s ambitious scope and transformative potential have captured the imagination of the Igbo community and garnered widespread support both locally and internationally. With each passing day, the momentum behind the project continues to grow, driven by a shared belief in its importance and impactful significance. Therefore, as efforts to secure funding for the ICVC legacy project intensify, there is a sense of optimism and anticipation for what lies ahead. The project represents not only a physical space dedicated to preserving and celebrating Igbo cultural heritage but also a symbol of resilience, unity, and cultural pride. With each step forward, the ICVC brings the Igbo community closer to realizing its vision of a vibrant, thriving cultural heritage that enriches the lives of generations to come.

In essence, while funding challenges may present obstacles along the path to realizing the ICVC legacy project, they do not diminish the unwavering optimism and determination of its supporters. With a shared commitment to preserving and promoting Igbo culture and values, the Centre for Igbo Studies and its partners stand ready to overcome challenges and seize opportunities on the journey ahead. As we make futuristic projections with our eyes firmly fixed on the crystal balls, peering into the seed of time (just like the Shakespearean three witches to tell which seed will germinate), let us continue to work together, with hope, resilience, and unwavering dedication, to ensure the success of the ICVC transformative initiative for the benefit of the Igbo community and beyond.

Looking ahead, there are several avenues for building upon the foundation laid by the 2nd World Igbo Conference. First and foremost is the need for continued scholarly inquiry and research on Igbo language, literature, culture, history, religion, politics, economy, and social institutions. By deepening our understanding of the Igbo experience, we can better address contemporary challenges and contribute to the preservation and promotion of Igbo heritage. Additionally, there is a pressing need for concrete action in areas such as language preservation, youth empowerment, and economic development. The conference is meant to serve as a catalyst for practical initiatives that empower the Igbo community and foster its growth and prosperity.

Furthermore, the conference presents an opportunity to strengthen connections between the Igbo diaspora and the homeland. By fostering closer ties and collaboration, we can harness the collective resources and talents of the global Igbo community to address shared challenges and seize opportunities for growth and development. All in all, the 2nd World Igbo Conference was a milestone event that provided a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and reflection. As we reflect on its outcomes, we must acknowledge both its achievements and its shortcomings. By learning from the past and embracing the opportunities that lie ahead, we can work together to realize the full potential of the Igbo people and build a brighter future for generations to come.

In conclusion, the 2nd World Igbo Conference stands as a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration, dedication, and a shared commitment to a common cause. As we celebrate its monumental successes, let us pay tribute to the visionaries, leaders, and contributors who made it all possible. Their efforts not only enriched our understanding of Igbo culture and heritage but also paved the way for continued progress and prosperity within the Igbo community and beyond. With gratitude to all who played a part (most importantly, the almighty God), and with faith in the journey ahead, let us continue to strive for excellence, unity, and collective advancement.

As we reflect on the unveiling of the ICVC project master plan and confront the challenge of funding its implementation, it is imperative that we rally together in support of this transformative initiative. Governments, philanthropists, corporations, and individuals all have a role to play in ensuring the success of the ICVC project. Whether through financial contributions, in-kind donations, or volunteer efforts, every contribution brings us one step closer to turning the vision of the ICVC into reality. The unveiling of the ICVC project master plan represents a historic moment in the journey to preserve and promote Igbo culture and values.

As we celebrate this landmark achievement, we must also acknowledge the formidable challenge of funding the project’s implementation. By harnessing the collective resources, talents, and commitment of the global Igbo community, we can overcome this challenge and ensure that the ICVC becomes a beacon of pride and identity for generations to come. Together, let us seize this opportunity to invest in our cultural heritage and build a brighter future for the Igbo people.

All in all, the 2nd World Igbo Conference of the Centre for Igbo Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka was a testament to the vibrancy, resilience, and unity of the Igbo people worldwide. Through a series of landmark events, the conference provided a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and collective action, laying the groundwork for a stronger, more connected Igbo community. As we reflect on the conference’s achievements, let us carry forward the spirit of engagement and solidarity, working together to transform our present and shape a brighter future for generations to come.