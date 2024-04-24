Nigeria Calls For Unified Response To Security Challenges In Africa

Ambassador Musa Nuhu, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, has emphasized the need for a united response to address security threats across Africa. Speaking at a meeting between the African Union (AU)’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) and the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC), Nuhu highlighted the evolving security landscape on the continent, which includes challenges like terrorism, violent extremism, and unconstitutional changes of government.

Nuhu stressed the importance of collaborative efforts beyond national borders to effectively tackle these challenges. He emphasized the significance of joint consultations between the AU and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) in promoting peace, security, and stability in Africa, in line with Article 16 of the PSC Protocol.

The meeting, co-chaired by Ambassador Jainaba Jagne of The Gambia, also underscored the severity of security threats in West Africa. Ambassador Jagne pointed out the prominence of terrorist groups, violent extremists, and coup plotters in the region, highlighting the urgent need for concerted action to address these issues.

Despite efforts by governments and regional institutions to promote democracy and stability, the rise of these security threats poses significant risks to peace and development. The joint consultation aimed to explore effective strategies for preventing and responding to unconstitutional changes of government and combating terrorism and violent extremism.

The event serves as a platform for dialogue and collaboration to develop comprehensive approaches to regional peace and stability, encompassing not only political and security matters but also economic development, humanitarian intervention, and social cohesion.

This call for joint action reflects Nigeria’s commitment to regional cooperation and solidarity in addressing complex security challenges and promoting peace and stability across Africa.

