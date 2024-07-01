USAfrica: Kenya’s youth and the triumph of ‘people power’. By Chris Agbedo

Exclusive Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Agbedo is a Professor of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and contributing analyst to USAfrica

Events and protests of the final weeks of June 2024 in the east African country of Kenya have shown that the youths have emerged as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of collective action and the triumph of ‘people power.’

The recent Kenyan experience demonstrates that young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow but the changemakers of today. They are informed, connected, and ready to challenge the status quo. The dynamic and determined young population of Kenya has played a pivotal role in driving political and social change, sending a resounding message to African leaders about the strength and influence of youth protest. For African leaders, this means that addressing the needs and aspirations of the Gen Z and the entire populace in general is no longer optional but imperative.

The President of Kenya, Mr. William Ruto bowed to pressure, declining to sign the controversial Finance Bill, in the wake of nationwide deadly protests in Nairobi, the capital.

While addressing the nation on Wednesday, June 26, the President said, “Having reflected on the continuing conversation regarding the content of the Finance Bill 2024, and listening keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this Finance Bill 2024, I concede, and, therefore, I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill…. Following the passage of the bill, the country experienced widespread expression of dissatisfaction with the bill as passed, regrettably resulting in the loss of lives, the destruction of property and desecration of constitutional institutions,” Mr. Ruto said. News report had it that some Kenyan citizens protesting against the bill stormed the country’s Parliament on Tuesday, June 25, setting a part of it ablaze while lawmakers were in session. This elicited heavy-handed response from the police and the armed forces, leading to the death of at least 23 protesters and more than 160 people who suffered varying degrees of injuries.

The Finance Bill, which was aimed at redressing Kenya’s debt of nearly 10 trillion shillings ($78 billion), or roughly 70% of GDP, faced fierce opposition of Kenyans, who are struggling for many decades with economic instability, systemic corruption, governance deficits, and attendant inflationary difficulties and other macroeconomic issues. Thousands of youthful Kenyans hit the streets of Nairobi, expressing their disenchantment with the Ruto administration, which in their opinion, has been dogged by incompetence, mismanagement, and stark insensitivity to the ordinary man’s basic needs. As the protest garnered momentum by minutes, it assumed a frightful dimension when the call for Ruto’s resignation gained terrific traction on social media, with a viral statement on X declaring boldly, “We no longer recognise William Ruto as the President of Kenya. We recall his presidency and urge him to immediately resign and surrender his office to the Kenyan people.”

The Kenyan experience, which underscores the transformative power of youth activism, the triumph of ‘people power’, the lethal cost of freedom, and the lesson to other African leaders. Those events highlighted the interconnectedness of number of basic concepts that are at the heart of contemporary governance.

Within the context of modern governance, four key concepts stand out: social contract, people’s power, democracy, and good governance. These principles are not isolated; they are deeply interconnected, forming the foundation of effective and legitimate governance systems worldwide.

Understanding and embracing these concepts is crucial for any government that seeks to serve its people genuinely and sustainably. The interconnectedness of these concepts and how their didactic import plays out within the context of the unfolding political scenario in Kenya forms the thrust of analysis in this piece.

The social contract is a theoretical framework that explains the legitimacy of authority in a society. It posits that individuals consent, either explicitly or implicitly, to surrender some of their freedoms and submit to the authority of the state in exchange for protection of their remaining rights and the maintenance of social order.

This mutual agreement forms the basis of political legitimacy and obligates the government to act in the best interests of its citizens. People’s power is the fundamental notion that sovereignty resides with the people. This concept is the essence of democracy, where the authority of the government is derived from the consent of the governed. It is manifested through various forms of civic engagement, such as voting, protesting, and participating in public discourse. People’s power ensures that the government remains accountable and responsive to the needs and aspirations of its citizens. Democracy is a system of government where the power to make decisions lies with the people, either directly or through elected representatives. It is characterised by free and fair elections, the rule of law, the protection of human rights, and the active participation of citizens in political processes. Democracy ensures that the government reflects the will of the people and provides mechanisms for accountability and transparency. Good governance refers to the processes and structures that guide political and administrative decision-making. It encompasses principles such as accountability, transparency, responsiveness, equity, inclusiveness, and the rule of law. Good governance ensures that the government works effectively and efficiently to meet the needs of its citizens and promote the overall well-being of society.

The interplay between social contract, people’s power, democracy, and good governance is critical for a healthy and functioning society. Government derives its power from the social contract, which is a form of mutual agreement between it and the people. The people’s power fuels democracy, which is built on a social contract. Democracy, in turn, demands good governance, which respects and enhances people’s power. When these elements work harmoniously, they create a resilient system where the government genuinely serves its people. In essence, the foundational social contract between the state and its citizens, the power of the people to influence governance, the principles of democracy that ensure inclusive and participatory governance, and the standards of good governance that uphold accountability and transparency, all constitute a fundamental chain that remains an inescapable imperative for a just and equitable society. In the course of our discourse presently, it may be possible to determine the weakest link of the chain and how the failure to recognize the interconnectedness of these concepts and respect their principles fed the combustible trigger for the festering political turmoil in Kenya.

Kenya’s political turmoil can be directly linked to the government’s failure to honour the social contract. The passage of the Finance Bill 2024, perceived as an economic burden on the already struggling populace, sparked widespread protests.

The bill’s rejection by President William Ruto on Wednesday, 20 June 2024 while significant, came too late to quell the underlying grievances that had been festering shortly after Mr. Ruto came to power through democratic elections in September 2022. One of the most glaring breaches was the government’s perceived fiscal irresponsibility, highlighted by the President’s expensive charter of aircraft to the USA. This extravagance, juxtaposed with the harsh economic realities faced by ordinary Kenyans, epitomized the disconnect between the government and its people.

The violent crackdown on peaceful protests and fatal consequences further exacerbated this breach, as it contravened the government’s primary duty to protect its citizens.

The breach of the social contract in Kenya has led to a severe erosion of political legitimacy. Legitimacy is essential for any government to function effectively and command the obedience and support of its citizens. When the government is seen as failing to uphold its responsibilities, citizens withdraw their consent, hence the subsisting 48-hour ultimatum to Mr. Ruto step down as president. The public’s demand for President Ruto’s resignation, even after the Finance Bill was rejected, underscores the deep mistrust and dissatisfaction with the current administration. This loss of legitimacy is a critical issue that threatens the very fabric of Kenya’s democratic governance.

People’s power is the fundamental notion that sovereignty resides with the people. This concept is the essence of democracy, where the authority of the government is derived from the consent of the governed. When citizens feel that their voices are not heard or their needs not met, they have the right to mobilize, protest, and demand accountability from their leaders.

The Kenyan government’s response to the protests highlights a critical failure to recognize and respect people’s power. Instead of engaging with the protesters and addressing their legitimate concerns, the government resorted to heavy-handed tactics, including violence and intimidation. When a government disregards the power of its people, it risks several detrimental outcomes including but not limited to loss of legitimacy, social unrest, erosion of trust, political instability. Democracy is a system of government where power resides with the people. It is characterized by free and fair elections, the rule of law, protection of human rights, and the active participation of citizens in political processes.

Again, the political crisis in Kenya can be attributed to the government’s failure to uphold these democratic principles. The Finance Bill 2024, perceived as an onerous economic measure, was the immediate trigger for the unrest. However, the roots of the crisis go much deeper, reflecting long-standing issues of governance, transparency, and accountability. Kenya’s political turmoil underscores the vital importance of adhering to democratic principles. Good governance is characterized by several key principles – accountability, transparency, responsiveness, equity and inclusiveness, rule of law, citizen participation – that ensure the effective, efficient, and equitable management of public resources and affairs. Again, the Kenyan political crisis is traceable to a fundamental failure to uphold these principles of good governance and the attendant catastrophic consequences.

Overall, it is discernible from the foregoing discussion that the systemic and serial failures to recognize and uphold the interconnected principles of the social contract, people’s power, democracy, and good governance fueled the combustible undercurrents of Kenya’s political bush fire. These concepts far from being isolated form the bedrock of a stable, just, and effective governance system. The neglect and breach of these fundamental principles have culminated in the current crisis.

President Ruto’s decision to reject the Finance Bill was a significant concession, demonstrating his responsiveness to public pressure. He has even gone further to announce significant cut in cost of governance across board.

However, the persistence of demands for his resignation under the #Rutomustgo# indicates that the people of Kenya are seeking more profound changes. The call for the President to step down within days underscores a deep-seated frustration with his administration’s policies and practices. This situation echoes the wisdom of the Igbo proverb – Ọ bụgụ bọshị nwata wufuru mmanụ be a ne-echi ye ihe kame bọshị ọ wufuru oguru. Loosely translated, ‘A child does not get spanked the day it pours away palm oil but the day it spills the wastewater used in processing the oil palm seed’. The immediate reaction to the Finance Bill was not solely about its content but rather about accumulated grievances. Just as a child is not spanked for a single mistake but for repeated misdeeds, the protests in Kenya reflect the culmination of long-standing issues, from economic mismanagement to perceived corruption and lack of accountability.

The Finance Bill could be the trigger for an equivalence of the Arab Spring in other African sub-regions, the lessons of which cannot be lost on us especially those in the position of Mr. Ruto. Therefore, African leaders should beware that the Arab Spring, which toppled some of the region’s entrenched authoritarian regimes, began with a single act of desperation on 17 December, 2010 in Tunisia after a fruit vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi self-immolated out of frustration and conflict with the police and some government agencies.

This act of self-immolation sparked a wave of uprisings across the region, toppling entrenched regimes and igniting a quest for democracy and justice. Such entrenched rulers as Zine El Abidine Ben Ali of Tunisia, Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, Hosni Mubarak of Egypt, and Ali Abdullah Saleh of Yemen were swept away by the Mohamed Bouazizi hurricane. The parallels to the Kenyan protests are clear: when the people’s grievances are ignored, and their rights are trampled upon, the consequences can be swift and far-reaching.

The frustration and anger witnessed in Kenya are not peculiar to the East African country. They reflect broader sentiments across the continent where citizens are increasingly unwilling to tolerate poor governance and unresponsive leadership. African leaders must recognise that ignoring the voice of the people and failing to address their legitimate concerns can lead to widespread unrest and potentially destabilise entire regions.

I cannot end without paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the Kenyan version of the Arab Spring. The blood of the over twenty youth protesters shed to water the flagging tendrils of democracy in Africa should not go down the drain. Their sacrifice must serve as a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle to uphold and strengthen democracy in Africa. Their sacrifice underscores the powerful force of people’s power and the high cost of freedom and justice. These brave individuals stood up for their rights and the principles of good governance, democracy, and accountability. Their legacy must inspire African leaders to heed the voice of the people and commit to the principles that ensure a just and stable society.

The loss of youthful lives speaks loudly to the high cost of change and the immense bravery of those who stand up against oppression and injustice. These young protesters paid the ultimate price in their quest to hold the government accountable and to demand a more just and equitable society. Their bloodshed is a sombre yet powerful symbol of the struggles faced by many in the pursuit of democracy and good governance in Africa. The sacrifice of these young Kenyans reminds us all that the youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow but are also the changemakers of today.

Mr. Ruto’s experience is a crucial lesson for African Heads of Government. It highlights the importance of respecting the social contract, recognizing people’s power, upholding democratic values, and implementing good governance.

By learning from Kenya’s turmoil and paying tribute to those who have sacrificed for the cause of democracy, African leaders can avoid similar crises and build more stable, just, and prosperous societies.

This experience underscores the fact that the legitimacy and stability of any government are deeply rooted in the respect and recognition of these interconnected principles.

The lessons of the Kenyan experience just as those of the Arab Spring remain relevant as ever – that the will of the people cannot be ignored without risking profound and transformative consequences.

For African leaders, this is a moment to reflect on their own governance practices. The situation in Kenya illustrates that public patience can wear thin when leaders are perceived as disconnected from the realities faced by their citizens. It emphasizes the need for leaders to engage in genuine dialogue with their populations and to prioritize policies that address the fundamental needs and aspirations of the people. A wise person does not have to wait to have a personal experience to learn from; they learn from others’ experiences.

As Kenya navigates this challenging period, the lessons learned must inspire broader reforms and a renewed commitment to democratic principles, ensuring that the sacrifices made by the protesters lead to lasting, sustainable positive change.