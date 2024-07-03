Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Adada State creation Bill passes first reading in Senate

A bill proposing the creation of Adada State, sponsored by Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea (LP, Enugu North), successfully passed its first reading on the floor of the Nigerian Senate yesterday.

Cited as the “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024 (SB. 482),” the bill aims to amend Section 3(1) and the First Schedule, Part 1 of the Nigerian Constitution. This amendment would facilitate the creation of Adada State, increasing the number of states in the South-East region to six, thereby aligning it with the other geopolitical zones in the country.

A statement issued by Aniebo Nwamu, the senior special adviser on media to Senator Ezea, highlighted that the call for the creation of Adada State dates back to 1983. During that time, Engr. Isaiah Ani, the senator representing Nsukka senatorial zone in the Second Republic, presented a similar bill.

Expectations rose significantly after the 2014 Constitutional Conference recommended the creation of an additional state in the South-East region.

Despite various proposals for new states within the geopolitical zone over the years, Adada State has emerged as the most accepted and qualified candidate.

