Burkina Faso’s military authorities have announced a one-year extension of emergency measures designed to address the persistent threat of jihadist violence. The initial decree outlined provisions permitting the conscription of all physically capable individuals over the age of 18. Additionally, it authorized restrictions on civil liberties and legalized the establishment of community defense units.

Observers note instances where opponents of Burkina Faso’s military leadership have been forcibly seized and compelled to participate in counterinsurgency efforts against Islamist extremist groups. Since 2015, over two million individuals have been displaced as a result of the ongoing jihadist violence.