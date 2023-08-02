Military Powers of Burkina Faso and Mali Issue Dire Warning Against ECOWAS Action in Niger, Citing Imminent War Risk

Ouagadougou, Bamako, July 31, 2023 – In a united front, the military administrations of Burkina Faso and Mali have issued an emphatic caution to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), unequivocally conveying that any contemplated military intervention against Niger will be construed as an outright declaration of war against their respective nations. The solemn declaration was released jointly on Monday, July 31, 2023, mere days after regional leaders within West Africa had indicated a potential employment of force to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to power in Niger.

Asserting a sense of fraternal solidarity, the transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali expressed unwavering support for the people of Niger. These citizens have, with a deep sense of responsibility, seized control of their destiny, demonstrating their commitment to exercising complete sovereignty in the eyes of history.

The joint statement reads, in part, “Any military incursion targeting Niger would unequivocally amount to an initiation of hostilities against Burkina Faso and Mali.” It further cautioned that such a move by ECOWAS could potentially unleash “catastrophic ramifications” capable of destabilizing the entire region.

Within the context of this warning, the two nations have categorically condemned the ECOWAS-imposed economic sanctions against Niger, labelling them as “unlawful, unjustified, and inhumane.”

The events unfolded subsequent to the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, by elements affiliated with Niger’s presidential guard. In response, the leaders of West African nations granted a seven-day ultimatum to General Abdourahmane Tiani, the commander of the presidential guard, to reinstate President Bazoum.

Remarkably, the coup d’état in Niger represents the seventh military seizure of power within the span of fewer than three years across the West and Central African region.