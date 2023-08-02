NEWS

Military Powers of Burkina Faso and Mali Issue Dire Warning Against ECOWAS Action in Niger, Citing Imminent War Risk

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ouagadougou, Bamako, July 31, 2023 - In a united front, the military administrations of Burkina Faso and Mali have issued an emphatic caution to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), unequivocally conveying that any contemplated military intervention against Niger will be construed as an outright declaration of war against their respective nations. The solemn declaration was released jointly on Monday, July 31, 2023, mere days after regional leaders within West Africa had indicated a potential employment of force to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to power in Niger. Asserting a sense of fraternal solidarity, the transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali expressed unwavering support for the people of Niger. These citizens have, with a deep sense of responsibility, seized control of their destiny, demonstrating their commitment to exercising complete sovereignty in the eyes of history. The joint statement reads, in part, "Any military incursion targeting Niger would unequivocally amount to an initiation of hostilities against Burkina Faso and Mali." It further cautioned that such a move by ECOWAS could potentially unleash "catastrophic ramifications" capable of destabilizing the entire region. Within the context of this warning, the two nations have categorically condemned the ECOWAS-imposed economic sanctions against Niger, labelling them as "unlawful, unjustified, and inhumane." The events unfolded subsequent to the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, by elements affiliated with Niger’s presidential guard. In response, the leaders of West African nations granted a seven-day ultimatum to General Abdourahmane Tiani, the commander of the presidential guard, to reinstate President Bazoum. Remarkably, the coup d'état in Niger represents the seventh military seizure of power within the span of fewer than three years across the West and Central African region.

Ouagadougou, Bamako, July 31, 2023 – In a united front, the military administrations of Burkina Faso and Mali have issued an emphatic caution to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), unequivocally conveying that any contemplated military intervention against Niger will be construed as an outright declaration of war against their respective nations. The solemn declaration was released jointly on Monday, July 31, 2023, mere days after regional leaders within West Africa had indicated a potential employment of force to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to power in Niger.

Asserting a sense of fraternal solidarity, the transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali expressed unwavering support for the people of Niger. These citizens have, with a deep sense of responsibility, seized control of their destiny, demonstrating their commitment to exercising complete sovereignty in the eyes of history.

The joint statement reads, in part, “Any military incursion targeting Niger would unequivocally amount to an initiation of hostilities against Burkina Faso and Mali.” It further cautioned that such a move by ECOWAS could potentially unleash “catastrophic ramifications” capable of destabilizing the entire region.

Within the context of this warning, the two nations have categorically condemned the ECOWAS-imposed economic sanctions against Niger, labelling them as “unlawful, unjustified, and inhumane.”

The events unfolded subsequent to the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, by elements affiliated with Niger’s presidential guard. In response, the leaders of West African nations granted a seven-day ultimatum to General Abdourahmane Tiani, the commander of the presidential guard, to reinstate President Bazoum.

Remarkably, the coup d’état in Niger represents the seventh military seizure of power within the span of fewer than three years across the West and Central African region.

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Trump’s truckloads of trouble. By Chido Nwangwu 

Nationwide Uproar: Nigerian Labor Congress Unites Against Soaring Fuel Prices Amid Government Talks

USAfrica: Tinubu’s missed opportunity to show a corridor of hope for Nigerians. By Bobo Sofiri Brown

Hunger, Anger across Nigeria. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfrica: Obi-Datti slams Economist Intelligence Unit report on Tinubu as “jaundiced, poorly done”

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article International Media Report: Nigerian Labor Congress Protests Fuel Price Hike, President Urges Patience Nationwide Uproar: Nigerian Labor Congress Unites Against Soaring Fuel Prices Amid Government Talks
Next Article Ruger's Afrobeats Takeover: Debut Album 'Ru The World' Announced Alongside North American Tour Ruger’s Afrobeats Takeover: Debut Album ‘Ru The World’ Announced Alongside North American Tour
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?