Controversy surrounds Kenya’s visa-free entry decision

Controversy surrounds Kenya's visa-free entry decision

Kenya’s recent decision to implement visa-free entry for all foreigners has generated controversy, with critics characterizing it as “hectic.” Introduced by President William Ruto last month, the policy aims to facilitate visa-free travel within Africa.

However, Kenyan authorities clarified that despite the visa-free provision, visitors are required to obtain electronic travel authorization (ETA) by submitting documents and paying a $30 (£23) processing fee. This obligation now extends to citizens of countries that previously enjoyed unrestricted access to Kenya. Authorities report that, as of Sunday, over 9,000 visa applications have been received through the digital platform.

Foreigners are expressing dissatisfaction, asserting that the new policy has caused confusion and heightened the difficulty and cost of traveling to Kenya. Renowned Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono criticized Kenya, stating, “Dear Africans, Kenya is not telling the truth when it says it is visa-free; it has made traveling more difficult for Africans who didn’t need a visa before.”

Echoing these sentiments, Malawian entrepreneur Jones Ntaukira remarked, “Until 24 hours ago, as a Malawian, I could just wake up, buy a ticket and fly to Kenya in the afternoon, visa-free. Now, Kenya has ‘removed visa’ for everyone, but everyone has to pay a $30 travel authorization fee 72 hours before travel. What? Hectic.”

Concurrently, concerns are being raised by some Kenyans who fear that these stricter restrictions may lead to a potential boycott by certain foreigners or result in reciprocal restrictions from other countries.

