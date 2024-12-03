Enugu State signs $100 million deal with Austrian firm to overhaul water infrastructure

The Enugu State Government has secured a landmark $100 million agreement with Austrian company WANDE NEXUS to revamp its water infrastructure, with the goal of ensuring sustainable and equitable access across the state. The agreement, formalized on December 2 at the Government House, was attended by the Austrian Ambassador to Nigeria, Thomas Schlesinger, and marks a significant boost to the state’s development agenda.

Governor Peter Mbah hailed the partnership as a transformative milestone, highlighting its importance in furthering his administration’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

“This $100 million investment addresses critical last-mile connectivity issues within our water system,” Governor Mbah said. “It is a testament to the economic reforms at both the federal and state levels, positioning Enugu as a leading destination for investment.”

The governor emphasized that the agreement was not merely exploratory but a concrete step towards implementation, with funding ready to be deployed. Under his administration, water production has already surged from a sporadic two million liters per day to 120 million liters. However, Mbah acknowledged that distribution remains a challenge, particularly in expanding the network to connect tertiary pipelines to households.

“This agreement will resolve our downstream water distribution challenges, ensuring every home has access to clean and reliable water,” Mbah added.

Key Highlights:

Ambassador Schlesinger praised Governor Mbah’s vision and commitment to improving public utilities. “Governor Mbah’s dedication to modernizing Enugu’s water systems is commendable. His active engagement with Austria, including meetings in Vienna with ministers and business leaders, has laid the groundwork for this investment,” Schlesinger remarked.

He also expressed confidence in the leadership of Dr. Ugochukwu Ugbor, Chairman of WANDE NEXUS Group, stating his trust in the firm’s ability to successfully execute the project.

Dr. Ugbor emphasized the favorable investment climate fostered by the Mbah administration, which encouraged the firm and its Austrian partners to commit to the project. “This initiative will create 500 direct jobs, improve water management capacity, and significantly enhance health outcomes and economic opportunities for Enugu residents,” Ugbor said.

The project will focus on implementing Sustainable Last Mile Connectivity and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), utilizing advanced technology to improve operational efficiency and expand access.

Governor Mbah’s administration has prioritized infrastructure development as part of a broader strategy to position Enugu as a model for sustainable growth. The partnership with WANDE NEXUS represents a major step toward achieving this goal, with long-term benefits anticipated across the health, economic, and social sectors.

This collaboration not only elevates Enugu’s profile among international investors but also highlights the potential for public-private partnerships to drive transformative development in Nigeria.