Soludo, Anambra’s security crisis demands urgent attention. By Nn’emeka Maduegbuna

Nigeria’s Anambra State Governor , Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo must take decisive action to address the escalating security concerns in the State, particularly in the Ihiala area.

The recent killings and mayhem are

unacceptable and pose a significant threat to the lives and well-being of citizens.

As the chief executive of the State, Soludo has the primary responsibility of

ensuring the safety and security of all residents ¹. It is imperative that he takes immediate

and concrete steps to address the security challenges facing the state.

The Governor must provide adequate security measures to protect the lives and properties

of citizens, just as he ensures the security of himself and top government functionaries.

Governor Soludo’s administration must work closely with security agencies, community

leaders, and other stakeholders to develop and implement effective strategies to combat

insecurity in the state. This may involve increasing the presence of security personnel in

troubled areas, improving intelligence gathering, and addressing the root causes of the

violence.

The people of Anambra State deserve to live in peace and security, and it is Governor

Soludo’s duty to ensure that this fundamental right is protected. The current Hobbesian

state of nature, where life is “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short,” must come to an end.

We urge Governor Soludo to rise to the challenge and take bold action to restore security

and confidence in Anambra State.