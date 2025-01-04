Support USAfricaLIVE.com

INSIGHT

Soludo, Anambra’s security crisis demands urgent attention. By Nn’emeka Maduegbuna

Soludo, Anambra's security crisis demands urgent attention. By Nn'emeka Maduegbuna

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Maduegbuna, a top level veteran of broadcasting in Nigeria, will contribute analysis to the platform of USAfrica.

Nigeria’s Anambra State Governor , Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo must take decisive action to address the escalating security concerns in the State, particularly in the Ihiala area.

The recent killings and mayhem are
unacceptable and pose a significant threat to the lives and well-being of citizens.

As the chief executive of the State, Soludo has the primary responsibility of
ensuring the safety and security of all residents ¹. It is imperative that he takes immediate
and concrete steps to address the security challenges facing the state.

The Governor must provide adequate security measures to protect the lives and properties
of citizens, just as he ensures the security of himself and top government functionaries.

Governor Soludo’s administration must work closely with security agencies, community
leaders, and other stakeholders to develop and implement effective strategies to combat
insecurity in the state. This may involve increasing the presence of security personnel in
troubled areas, improving intelligence gathering, and addressing the root causes of the
violence.
The people of Anambra State deserve to live in peace and security, and it is Governor
Soludo’s duty to ensure that this fundamental right is protected. The current Hobbesian
state of nature, where life is “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short,” must come to an end.

We urge Governor Soludo to rise to the challenge and take bold action to restore security
and confidence in Anambra State.

