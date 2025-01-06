Melania Trump documentary set for release

Melania Trump, the incoming First Lady, will be the subject of a new documentary set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later this year. Amazon, the streaming arm of Jeff Bezos’ tech empire, announced on Sunday that it holds exclusive licensing rights for both the streaming and theatrical release of the film.

The documentary, directed by Brett Ratner, marks his return to filmmaking after allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017 led to his fallout with Warner Brothers. Melania Trump serves as an executive producer on the project.

In a statement, Amazon described the film as offering an “unprecedented behind-the-scenes look” at Melania Trump and a “truly unique story.” Filming began in December, with the release planned for the second half of the year.

“Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized. We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” the company said.

A New Chapter for Melania Trump

The documentary is part of a series of public ventures by Melania Trump, who also released a self-titled memoir late last year. As Donald Trump prepares to assume the presidency on January 20, Melania is poised to reprise her role as First Lady. During her previous tenure, she maintained a relatively low profile, focusing on raising their son, Barron, and her “Be Best” initiative promoting the well-being of children.

While she made brief public appearances during the 2024 campaign, including at the Republican National Convention, Melania largely avoided the campaign trail. Her role as First Lady in the upcoming term may require a more prominent public presence.

A Project of Controversy and Collaboration

This film also marks Ratner’s first directorial project since multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him during the #MeToo movement. The accusations, which Ratner denied through his attorney, included claims from actress Olivia Munn. Ratner is known for directing films like the Rush Hour series, Red Dragon, and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Argentine filmmaker Fernando Sulichin serves as an executive producer on the documentary.

Bezos and Trump: Evolving Dynamics

The film’s announcement adds another layer to the complex relationship between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and President-elect Donald Trump. While Trump criticized Amazon and The Washington Post—which Bezos owns—during his first term, recent months have seen a thawing of tensions.

In December, Amazon donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund and pledged to stream the event on its Prime Video platform, an in-kind contribution valued at another $1 million. Bezos, who refrained from allowing The Washington Post to endorse a presidential candidate in the recent election, has expressed optimism about Trump’s second term, citing potential regulatory rollbacks.

However, tensions remain. The decision to forgo an endorsement led to tens of thousands of canceled subscriptions and internal protests from journalists at the newspaper. Recently, a Post cartoonist resigned after her sketch depicting media executives bowing to Trump was rejected.

This high-profile documentary promises to shed light on the enigmatic Melania Trump, her role as First Lady, and her evolving public persona as she returns to the global stage.