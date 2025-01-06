Nikki Glaser shines as first solo female host of the 2025 Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards introduced a fresh face to its stage with comedian Nikki Glaser making history as the first solo female host. Tasked with entertaining Hollywood A-listers and millions of viewers at home, Glaser brought her signature comedic style to the prestigious event, celebrating the best in television and film.

Who Is Nikki Glaser?

Hailing from Ohio, Nikki Glaser is a multifaceted entertainer. Best known as a stand-up comedian, she has also built an impressive career as an actress, podcaster, and television host.

Glaser began her stand-up journey at the age of 18, eventually landing performances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan, and two seasons of Last Comic Standing. Renowned for her brutally honest and relatable comedic style, she has released four stand-up specials, including her Golden Globe-nominated Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die.

Speaking with CBS Mornings in December, Glaser reflected on her 22-year career and her path to hosting the Golden Globes. “It’s been a lot of hard work leading up to this point… I’m at a stage in life where I can handle this kind of attention and not let it go to my head.”

Overcoming Challenges

Glaser has been candid about her personal struggles with eating disorders, self-medication, and alcoholism. In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she shared, “The obsession with work is just not wanting to feel.”

Despite her challenges, Glaser embraced the pressure of hosting one of Hollywood’s biggest nights. “I thrive on anxiety,” she explained. “I like the feeling of ‘What’s gonna happen?’ That’s when I do my best.”

Glaser’s Entertainment Career

Beyond stand-up, Glaser has hosted Comedy Central’s Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, reality TV dating shows Blind Date and FBoy Island, and its spinoff Lovers and Liars. She also starred in the 2022 reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser.

Her acting credits include roles in Amy Schumer’s films Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty. Additionally, Glaser showcased her versatility in competition shows like Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

Known for her sharp wit, she has been a regular participant in celebrity roasts, including those of Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, and Tom Brady, earning her widespread acclaim.

Golden Globe Night

As she prepared to host the Golden Globes, Glaser was also a nominee in the Best Stand-up Comedy Performance category. Although she ultimately lost to Ali Wong, Glaser maintained her humor, joking about her potential reaction to the results. “I think it’s funnier if I lose,” she quipped.

Glaser’s debut as the Golden Globes host marked a significant milestone, showcasing her talent and resilience while celebrating her rise in the entertainment industry.