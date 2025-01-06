Trump to be sentenced for conviction days before reassuming office

In a historic and unprecedented ruling, Justice Juan Merchan of New York has set January 10 as the sentencing date for President-elect Donald Trump, just ten days before his inauguration. Trump’s conviction stems from a $130,000 “hush money” payment made by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s conviction in May 2023 marked the first time a former U.S. president was found guilty of criminal charges. Despite the verdict, Trump won the November 2024 election, becoming the first individual elected to the presidency after a criminal conviction.

No Jail Time Expected

Justice Merchan indicated in his ruling that Trump would not face incarceration, a decision supported by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. Merchan also allowed the possibility of Trump attending the sentencing virtually, citing the case’s unique circumstances.

“It seems proper at this juncture to make known the court’s inclination not to impose any sentence of incarceration,” Merchan stated, noting that alternatives such as fines or probation were being considered.

Legal Arguments Rejected

Trump’s attorneys had argued that his election to the presidency should nullify the jury’s verdict and ongoing proceedings. However, Merchan dismissed these claims, stating, “This court finds that neither the vacatur of the jury’s verdicts nor dismissal of the indictment are required by the Presidential immunity doctrine, the Presidential Transition Act, or the Supremacy Clause.”

Merchan criticized the tone of Trump’s legal team, describing their rhetoric as “dangerously close to crossing the line” and accusing them of undermining judicial authority.

Historical Firsts in a Tumultuous Trial

The case has set numerous historical precedents, beginning with Trump’s indictment in March 2023, making him the first former president to face criminal charges. His trial, which coincided with the Republican presidential primaries, lasted seven weeks and involved testimony from more than 20 witnesses, including Cohen and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker.

Witnesses detailed Trump’s involvement in a scheme to suppress damaging stories through nondisclosure agreements. Cohen testified about reimbursing Daniels’ payment through falsified business records, a scheme authorized by Trump while serving as president in 2017.

The jury, taking less than two days to deliberate, found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

A Divided Courtroom and Public Stage

Throughout the trial, Trump maintained a dual focus on court proceedings and his presidential campaign. He frequently violated gag orders, resulting in ten contempt citations. Despite the legal constraints, Trump used his appearances to rally his supporters and denounce the case as a “witch hunt.”

In court, Trump’s demeanor ranged from silent defiance to visible fatigue, often leaning back in his chair or closing his eyes during testimony. Outside the courtroom, he continued his campaign efforts, declaring his innocence and condemning the judicial process.

A Polarized Reaction

Justice Merchan’s ruling prompted strong reactions. Trump’s communications director, Steven Cheung, called the case “lawless” and criticized the judge as “deeply conflicted.”

“This case should never have been brought, and the Constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed,” Cheung said in a statement.

As sentencing approaches, the case continues to be a flashpoint in American political and legal history, underscoring the unprecedented challenges of balancing the rule of law with the demands of high office.