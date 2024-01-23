Egypt begins construction of first Nuclear Plant

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi declared on Tuesday that Egypt and Russia are embarking on “a new remarkable chapter.” This statement came during the foundation laying ceremony for Egypt’s inaugural nuclear facility, the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, which will be constructed in collaboration with Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom.

El-Sissi, addressing the ceremony, highlighted the positive impact of El Dabaa on Russian-Egyptian relations, citing the global energy crisis and supply chain challenges as motives for reinvigorating Egypt’s peaceful nuclear program. He emphasized the project’s role in providing secure, cost-effective, and sustainable energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking via video-link, underscored his country’s commitment to modern industries and collaborative efforts. He stated that the new energy system facilitates advancements in industries, job creation, and social problem-solving, hailing the El Dabaa project as a flagship endeavor in bilateral cooperation.

Putin revealed ongoing communication with El-Sissi, particularly regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict’s tragic developments. Additionally, he mentioned Russia and Egypt’s collaboration on establishing a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area.

Putin expressed support for Egypt’s aspirations to become a full member of BRICS, an intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

El-Sissi echoed the sentiment of a “new brilliant page” in Egyptian-Russian cooperation, emphasizing the significance of the foundation laying ceremony as a symbol of this close partnership.