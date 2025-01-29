U.S. military approves ICE use of Colorado Base for migrant detention

The U.S. military announced Tuesday that it has approved the use of a military base in Colorado as a temporary detention facility for unauthorized immigrants, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) prepares for expanded enforcement operations in the area.

According to the Department of Defense, ICE requested the use of facilities at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, to serve as temporary staging and detention sites for migrants in the U.S. illegally who are facing deportation.

In a statement to CBS News, a Department of Defense spokesperson confirmed that the base will house migrants with criminal records arrested during “an operation taking place in Colorado.” The spokesperson clarified that ICE officials and other law enforcement authorities—not military personnel—will be responsible for administering the detention facilities.

“ICE requirements for the facility include a temporary operations center, staging area, and a temporary holding location for the receiving, holding, and processing of illegal aliens,” the spokesperson stated.

Expanded Military Role in Immigration Enforcement

The decision to repurpose a military base for immigration enforcement is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to expand the military’s involvement in border and immigration operations. Through an emergency declaration, President Trump has deployed an additional 1,500 Army soldiers and Marines to the southern border, directing them to erect barriers and assist Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

However, under federal law dating back to the Reconstruction Era, the military is generally prohibited from engaging in civilian law enforcement, including the processing of migrants.

In addition to deploying troops, the Trump administration has authorized the use of military aircraft for deportation operations. On Tuesday, a U.S. military plane transported dozens of deported migrants to Ecuador, following a similar operation last week in which military aircraft were used to deport migrants to Guatemala.

The administration’s immigration enforcement strategy may expand further. An internal CBP memo obtained by CBS News indicates that officials have considered deploying up to 10,000 troops to the southern border and utilizing additional military installations for migrant detention.

Increased Immigration Arrests in Colorado

The use of Buckley Space Force Base as a detention site comes amid an anticipated increase in ICE operations in the Denver metropolitan area.

Two U.S. officials told CBS News on Tuesday that the Denver area has been identified as a priority target for heightened immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

Since the early days of President Trump’s tenure, ICE has ramped up arrest operations nationwide, focusing on unauthorized immigrants with criminal records and those with outstanding deportation orders. However, others without criminal records have also been detained following the repeal of Biden-era restrictions on immigration enforcement.

ICE has already conducted large-scale operations in cities such as Chicago and New York, with Denver-area communities—including Aurora—expected to be next. Aurora gained national attention due to concerns over the presence of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang that has been linked to violent crime.

Uncertain Fate for Tren de Aragua Members

The status of Tren de Aragua members who may be arrested remains unclear, as Venezuela currently refuses to accept U.S. deportations. However, CBS News reported Sunday that the Trump administration is exploring an agreement with El Salvador that would allow the U.S. to deport suspected gang members there. El Salvador has undertaken an aggressive mass incarceration campaign against gang-related crime.

