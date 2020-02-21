USAfrica: Showdown in Togo as ex-president Eyadema’s son seeks re-election to extend 50-year dynasty

Lome (Reuters) – Many people in Togo have only known just two presidents in their lifetime – Faure Gnassingbe, who is running for a fourth term in an election on Saturday, and his father Eyadema Gnassingbe – and some Togolese are sick of the long-running dynasty.

One such person is Farida Nabourema, 29, a pro-democracy activist who has organized protests calling for the president to step down. She is determined that her children should grow up under somebody other than a Gnassingbe, though she is realistic about the challenges.

“We don’t have high hopes that the opposition will be able to win,” said Nabourema, director of the democracy campaign group Togo Civil League. “We just hope there won’t be any more unnecessary bloodbath.”

The opposition is weakened by division and Gnassingbe is seen by political analysts as a shoo-in to win, despite widespread demonstrations against his rule in 2005 and 2017 in which hundreds died during clashes with police.

In response to political pressure, Gnassingbe enacted a law last year limiting presidents to two five-year terms. However, it is not backdated to account for the three terms he has already served, so he could stay in power until 2030.

His father seized power in a 1967 coup in the coastal West African country, a former French colony with a population of 8 million people.