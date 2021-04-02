USAfrica: Violence, Soludo and 2021 Anambra Governorship showdown

Loading...

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston), and the first U.S-based, Africa-owned newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com

By Mike Maduakonam Uzuagu.

On the last day of the month of March, 2021, the unimaginable happened in the Light of the Nation State, Anambra. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, a former Economic Adviser to the Nigerian President, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, a Professor of Economics and currently a frontline guber aspirant in Anambra State nearly lost his life to unknown gunmen during a town hall meeting at the civic center in his hometown of Isuofia. Some of his security aides were not that lucky as they paid the supreme price while carrying out their lawful duties. The Anambra State Commissioner for Public utilities, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne was abducted by the gunmen.

It is inconceivable that such dastardly act could take place in Anambra, recently regarded as one of the safest States in Nigeria.

This event which is still under police investigation has, therefore, raised more questions.

Who are the perpetrators of this crime?

Could the attack be the handiwork of bandits; or the violent Fulani herdsmen. Or could it be just a happenstance by dare devil robbers. If we look further, was this an unfazed intention to subvert the democratic process by some unscrupulous politicians.

Whatever it may be, it is one act too many; and therefore should be berated in its entirety.

What one finds rather too strange and unusual is its timing – during political period. The incident is to say the least, despicable and very worrisome. One needs to also point out that this kind of heinous and barbaric attack on a leading governorship candidate is strange to the Anambra State political milieu.

However, the numerous calls condemning the dastardly act by Ndi Anambra show the determination and love of the entire State populace for Prof. Soludo, and a greater Anambra State.

Added to this, the release by the State Police Command saying that some of the perpetrators of the wicked act have been arrested calls for great cheer.

Also the declaration of seven days of mourning across the globe by the leading Soludo Support group, Soludo Promoters Forum (SPF), is an opportunity for deep sober reflection amongst Ndi Anambra in their quest for good governance in the State. The SPF declaration is a clarion call for lovers of the State to seek the face of the Lord so that He can heal our land.

While we console the families of the gallant slain police officers and wish their souls eternal rest, may we appeal to the abductors of Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne to have a rethink and have him released in the spirit of Easter.

While one is not against any governorship aspirant exercising his or her constitutional rights, however, if election were to be a world cup match, a professional coach will field his best strikers and game changers. Anambra has found a match winner in Prof. C. C. Soludo. To Soludo, you should not be detered by recent challenges rather it should ignite you to launch deeper.

•Uzuagu will contribute political analyses to USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaLIVE whatsapp platform

