USAfrica: African Union suspends Sudan due to latest military coup.

The African Union has suspended Sudan’s participation in its activities “until the effective restoration of the civilian-led transitional authority.”

The African Union stated it “strongly condemns the seizure of power,” which is characterized as “unconstitutional.”

The officer who led the coup, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ordered the dissolution of the government and declared a state of emergency on Monday October 25, and removed Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok’s government.

USAfricaonline.com reported in the very early hours of October 25 that: Coup seems underway in Sudan; PM Hamdok under house arrest, several ministers detained.

Al Hadath TV reported about 90 minutes ago that a squad of armed, military force were seen at the official residence of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s home. They have since early Monday morning October 25, 2021, placed him under house arrest. It mentioned these ministers, as arrested, namely Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Information Minister Hamza Baloul, and media adviser to the prime minister, Faisal Mohammed Saleh.

The spokesman for Sudan’s ruling sovereign council, Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, and the Governor of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, Ayman Khalid, were also arrested.

The military group involved in the ongoing, seeming military coup has restricted access to telecommunications and the internet. Abel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sudan sovereign council, is expected to address the country.

Sudan has faced a level of instability and conflicts across the country and serious disagreements on how to move the country forward since the unpopular, genocidal and divisive regime of Gen. Omar Al-Bashir was toppled following long-running street protests .