USAfricaBOOKS: Prof. Okoro Ijoma reviews ‘Beyond The Boundaries’

Title of the Book: BEYOND THE BOUNDARIES. Author: Alaezi Dike. Pages: 86. Publisher: USAfricaBooks. Reviewer: Mazi (Professor) Okoro Ijoma

In ten, short chapters of her novel, Alaezi Dike puts together a fascinating account of a young girl, an intelligent and highly gifted orphan, who waded through the vicissitudes of a horrendous civil war and saw the rough edges of the conflict. The author of the simulating and engaging novel is a Nigerian of the middle class Igbo parentage, currently living in the US, with university degrees in Library Information Science, Personnel Administration and Human Resources.

While in Nigeria, her working career spanned through banking and communications industries. It is not surprising therefore that she provides the reader with adequate information of the main locations, namely, Arochukwu, her place of birth in Abia State, parts of present Akwa Ibom State, Lagos and the Niger/Benue Confluence Area, where the major events connecting the main characters took place.

Alaezi Dike demonstrates an amazing insight into Igbo traditional society. Ijego, the heroine, begins her childhood experiences, like the other peers, with the symbolism of udara fruit. Udara and its tree (ukwu udara) have emotional attachment and significance in Igbo folklore: moonlight stories about the exploits of the young ones in trying to outsmart each other in the early morning encounters.

At an early age of 12, Ijego is kidnapped by the Nigerian soldiers in her hometown, Arochukwu, and taken to a neighbouring non-Igbo community where Nigerian soldiers are camped, Here, she could be brutalised and raped, Capt James Banfa, born in Langtan in Plateau state, gives her protection and spares her being “public property” shared by different men of all ages at that tender age. Through this milk of human kindness, Banfa and Ijego fall in love and have a son, James Banfa (Junior). In the course of duty, Capt Banfa makes the supreme sacrifice in the war front and the young James Banfa is brazenly snatched away from Ijego by a couple looking for a baby. By a twist of fortune, Ijego reunites with her kith and kin in Arochukwu. But she is haunted by the agony and sorrow of the loss of her husband and son. In the trying circumstances, she resigns herself to the efficacy of prayer and hope. She eventually trains as a nurse and marries a medical doctor and they have children.

The search and hope for reunification with her son are not lost. Alaezi Dike, the artist, keeps us in suspense all along and in a closing drama; there is a moving and pleasant reunion between a son, now a distinguished medical doctor, and mother, Ijego.

What is important is not so much the story, but how it is told.

Alaezi Dike brings many themes and perceptions into one single cast. In fact, these can sustain one or two other novels.

In the Beyond the boundaries, we are treated to both social history and the cultural milieu. The novel gives us a graphic picture of social condition in Biafra as a result of blockade mounted by the Nigerian government. There was scarcity of essential commodities and the young women in particular were engage in Ahia attack and often exposed to the degrading treatment of the military on both side of the divided. Alaezi Dike tells the story of pains and vestiges of the civil war that warn us against provoking similar crisis now and in the future.

Beyond the Boundaries is written in a simple and readable language and has an abiding message that commends it to the reading public.

